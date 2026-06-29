South Africa: Government Commends Bafana Bafana for a Historic FIFA World Cup Campaign

28 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has commended Bafana Bafana for an outstanding and historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign following their encounter against Canada.

The match resulted in a 0 - 1 win for Canada.

In a statement after the game on Sunday night, government expressed "immense pride" in what Bafana Bafana has achieved in the duration of the World Cup.

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"For the first time in South Africa's history, Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, inspiring millions of South Africans and making the Southern African region proud.

"Throughout the tournament, the players, coaches and technical team displayed courage, resilience, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to representing the country with honour and distinction. Their performances demonstrated that South African football can compete confidently on the biggest stage in world football."

Government also thanked all South Africans who united behind the national team throughout the tournament.

"The overwhelming support shown by citizens across the country reflected the spirit of unity, patriotism, and hope inspired by Bafana Bafana.

"Although this marks the end of South Africa's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey, Bafana Bafana has left an enduring legacy and laid a strong foundation for the future of South African football. The nation celebrates this historic achievement and looks forward with confidence to even greater success in the years ahead.

"Thank you, Bafana Bafana. You made South Africa proud!"

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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