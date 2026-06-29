South Africa: Bafana Bow Out, but With Heads Held High

Bafana Bafana's Fifa World Cup dream came to an end on Sunday, as co-hosts Canada snatched a 1-0 win in Los Angeles with a 90th minute strike from Stephen Eustaquio.

The late goal sent Canada into the round of 16 where they will face either the Netherlands or Morocco, while South Africa's historic campaign came to a close.

Despite the result, there was no disgrace in defeat.

Hugo Broos' men were defiant for 90 minutes, frustrating the Canadians with organisation and heart.

Defenders Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi all produced towering displays, blunting Canada's attacks and earning widespread praise.

Bafana were seconds from extra time when LAFC's Eustaquio delivered the dagger, scoring the stoppage-time winner in his own backyard at his club stadium.

The disappointment is real, but so is the pride.

This was the first time South Africa had ever gone beyond the World Cup group stage. Written off after losing to Mexico, they regrouped, held off Czechia and stunned South Korea to reach the knockouts.

Bafana leave with their heads held high. They gave everything, made history and reminded the world of South African resilience.