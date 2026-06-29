Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Heads to China With Namibian Business Delegation

28 June 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says she and a delegation of Namibian business personalities will be heading to China in the coming days.

She announced this at Ondangwa this week.

The president said the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and deepening economic cooperation between Namibia and China.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged members of the business delegation to clearly define their objectives before embarking on the trip.

"I am asking and urging Namibian business personalities who will accompany me to be ready and to be clear exactly what they want to get from China and what they are taking to China, because our cooperation is two-way traffic," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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