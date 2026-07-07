Namibia: President Departs for Week-Long State Visit to China

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is set to depart for China on Saturday on a week-long state visit aimed at strengthening Namibia's bilateral ties with the People's Republic of China.
The visit, at the invitation of Chinese president Xi Jinping, runs from 6 to 10 July.
The Presidency says the visit seeks to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, industrialisation and beneficiation, renewable energy and green hydrogen, agriculture and agro-processing, education, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges, and health, housing and infrastructure.
On the first day of the visit, Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to hold bilateral engagements in Guangzhou, where she will participate in industry visits and business networking engagements.
On 7 July, the president will travel to Shenzhen for visits to the CGN Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant, Huawei and municipal authorities.
The programme will then move to Chengdu on 8 July, where engagements will focus on agriculture cooperation, agro-processing visits and business-to-business engagements.
The final leg of the visit, from 9 to 10 July in Beijing, will feature "high-level bilateral meetings with president Xi and other senior Chinese leaders".