Namibia: President Departs for Week-Long State Visit to China

President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has toured the China General Nuclear (CGN) Power Corporation in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, as part of her State Visit to the People’s Republic of China. Namibia's president was accompanied by the First Gentleman, members of the Namibian delegation, and was received by the leadership of CGN and members of the Chinese delegation before being briefed on the corporation’s operations and its role in advancing clean energy solutions.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is set to depart for China on Saturday on a week-long state visit aimed at strengthening Namibia's bilateral ties with the People's Republic of China.

The visit, at the invitation of Chinese president Xi Jinping, runs from 6 to 10 July.

The Presidency says the visit seeks to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, industrialisation and beneficiation, renewable energy and green hydrogen, agriculture and agro-processing, education, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges, and health, housing and infrastructure.

On the first day of the visit, Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to hold bilateral engagements in Guangzhou, where she will participate in industry visits and business networking engagements.

On 7 July, the president will travel to Shenzhen for visits to the CGN Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant, Huawei and municipal authorities.

The programme will then move to Chengdu on 8 July, where engagements will focus on agriculture cooperation, agro-processing visits and business-to-business engagements.

The final leg of the visit, from 9 to 10 July in Beijing, will feature "high-level bilateral meetings with president Xi and other senior Chinese leaders".