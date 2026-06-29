Uganda: NMG Says Power Was Cut Off to Disrupt Operations

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has said an overnight military operation at its premises in Namuwongo and the Kampala Serena International Conference Centre disrupted its television, radio and newspaper operations after the facilities were rendered inaccessible and electricity was disconnected.

In a statement issued on June 28, 2026, the media house said its premises on Plots 29/35, 8th Street, Industrial Area, Namuwongo, and at the Kampala Serena International Conference Centre had been rendered inaccessible following the operation.

"Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) wishes to inform our esteemed readers, viewers, listeners and stakeholders that our physical premises on Plots 29/35, 8th Street, Industrial Area, Namuwongo, Kampala, and at the Kampala Serena International Conference Centre, have been rendered inaccessible following an overnight raid by the military," the statement reads.

According to the company, the operation began at about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

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The Daily Monitor reported that security operatives deployed shortly after midnight at both locations, with staff prevented from entering or leaving the premises as the operation unfolded.

NTV Uganda and Spark TV were forced off air at about 5:00 a.m., with viewers reportedly receiving a "video unavailable" message.

Dembe FM and KFM, which broadcast from the Namuwongo premises, were also taken off air, while publication of the Daily Monitor newspaper was disrupted.

The operation followed public statements by the Chief of Defence Forces indicating that the affected media outlets would be shut down.

The latest incident adds to a history of confrontations between the State and one of Uganda's largest independent media organisations.

In February 2007, barely two months after NTV Uganda was launched in December 2006, the broadcaster was temporarily shut down by the government over its news coverage.

In May 2013, police raided the Daily Monitor, Dembe FM and Red Pepper following publication of a letter alleging the existence of the so-called "Muhoozi Project."

Over the years, President Museveni has repeatedly criticised the Daily Monitor's editorial coverage, at one point describing it as "an enemy and evil newspaper."

The media house has also periodically faced restrictions on access to official events, including coverage of presidential activities and parliamentary proceedings.

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Meanwhile, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) said it was concerned by the suspension of Nation Media Group Uganda's television, radio and newspaper operations and had begun engaging government authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the shutdown.

NAB said it was monitoring the situation affecting NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM, KFM, the Daily Monitor and The EastAfrican, noting that public statements had indicated the outlets would not resume operations without clearance from the Chief of Defence Forces.

"We are deeply concerned about this action and its impact on the media ecosystem, and the rights enshrined under the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (as amended)," the association said.

According to NAB, it has formally contacted the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Chief of Defence Forces to seek clarification and pursue an amicable resolution.

"We assure our members and the public that we are following up on all fronts and will issue a more detailed statement once verified facts emerge," NAB said.

The association pledged to continue engaging the relevant authorities and said it would issue a more comprehensive statement as additional verified information becomes available.