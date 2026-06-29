Uganda: NUP Condemns Military Siege of NMG Outlets As Attack On Press Freedom

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has strongly condemned the military's closure and continued siege of media outlets operated by Nation Media Group Uganda, describing the action as an attack on press freedom and citizens' constitutional right to access information.

In a statement issued following the operation that began on June 28, 2026, NUP said the shutdown of NTV Uganda, the Daily Monitor, Spark TV, Dembe FM, KFM and other Nation Media Group platforms had been carried out outside any known legal framework.

The party described the closure as "a primitive attack on press freedom and the citizens' right to access information."

NUP further alleged that the development reflected a regime "now committing even worse tyranny than what it supposedly sought to end when it waged the 1980s war."

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"We stand in solidarity with the journalists, editors, staff, leadership and audience of the affected media houses, and empathize with all who are going to bear the related economic losses," the statement said.

"We urge all citizens and institutions, particularly political actors and members of the civil society, to prepare for increased repression in the coming days owing to the deepening constitutional crisis in the country."

The opposition party added that throughout Uganda's history, the determination of citizens to attain freedom had outlasted every regime that believed it could remain in power indefinitely or reinvent itself, expressing confidence that the country's democratic aspirations would ultimately prevail.

According to information published by the Daily Monitor, security operatives deployed shortly after midnight at Nation Media Group's Namuwongo headquarters and at the Kampala Serena International Conference Centre, with staff reportedly prevented from entering or leaving the premises as the operation unfolded.

NTV Uganda and Spark TV were forced off air at around 5:00 a.m., with viewers reportedly encountering blank screens displaying the message, "video unavailable."

Dembe FM and KFM, which broadcast from the Namuwongo premises, were also taken off air, while publication of the Daily Monitor newspaper was halted.

The deployment followed a series of posts on X by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announcing that NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor would be shut down.

The incident marks the latest confrontation between the State and one of Uganda's largest independent media organisations.

Barely two months after NTV Uganda launched in December 2006, the broadcaster was shut down in February 2007 after the government accused it of negative news coverage.

In May 2013, police raided the Daily Monitor and Dembe FM, as well as Red Pepper's offices in Namanve, following publication of a letter allegedly linking senior government officials to the so-called "Muhoozi Project."

Over the years, President Yoweri Museveni has repeatedly criticised the Daily Monitor over its editorial coverage, at one point describing it as an "enemy and evil newspaper." The media house has also faced restrictions on access to some official events, including limitations on covering presidential activities and parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has expressed concern over the suspension of Nation Media Group Uganda's television, radio and newspaper operations, saying it is engaging government authorities to seek clarity and an amicable resolution.

NAB said it was closely monitoring the unfolding situation involving its member outlets--NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM, KFM, the Daily Monitor and The EastAfrican--following the suspension of their operations.

The broadcasters' umbrella body also cited statements posted on the X account affiliated with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba indicating that the affected media outlets would not resume operations without his permission.

"We are deeply concerned about this action and its impact on the media ecosystem, and the rights enshrined under the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (as amended)," NAB said in a statement.

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According to the association, it has formally reached out to the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Chief of Defence Forces to establish the circumstances surrounding the shutdown and pursue an amicable resolution.

"We assure our members and the public that we are following up on all fronts and will issue a more detailed statement once verified facts emerge," NAB said.

The association pledged to continue engaging the relevant authorities and said it would issue a more comprehensive statement once all the facts surrounding the shutdown had been verified.

The Uganda Communications Commission said it had commenced consultations with relevant government stakeholders to obtain verified information and urged the public to remain calm as the process continues.

The regulator added that it is monitoring the situation and will communicate further updates through its official channels as appropriate.