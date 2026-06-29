Nigeria: Ezekwesili Backs Badejo-Okusanya for NBA Presidency

Former Minister of Education and founder of Fix Politics Nigeria, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has tacitly thrown her weight behind Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, in the race for President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

In a post on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Dr. Ezekwesili, a women and anti-corruption advocate, praised Badejo-Okusanya's credentials and vision for the Bar.

"I am delighted to see that the brilliant and amazing Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, is running for NBA President," Ezekwesili wrote.

She highlighted the candidate's extensive experience, competence, and courage, noting that her consistent advocacy for professional ethics, arbitration, governance, and improved welfare for young lawyers aligns with the pressing needs of the legal profession.

"Her engagements frequently focus on professional ethics, arbitration, governance, and improving conditions for young lawyers," Ezekwesili added. "These are the ideals the Bar needs at this moment, and she rightly represents them."