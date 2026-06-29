Nigeria: It's My Turn to Be Imo State Governor, Says PDP National Secretary, Anyanwu

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has declared that it is his turn to govern Imo State, after his contemporaries such as Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, Chief Emeka Ihedioha and Dr. Hope Uzodimma have governed the state.

This is even as he stressed that the accumen and dexterity, blue print, articulated vision to move the state to the next level are readily available.

Anyanwu made this known during the inauguration of a support group, known as the 'Polling Unit Movement for Sam Daddy', held in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The PDP National Secretary revealed that all his contemporaries who became governor of the state, emerged from the PDP in Imo State and submitted that equity, justice and fairplay demands that the Governorship slot be handed over to him, come 20 27 elections.

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He said, "We were four indefatigable PDP Stalwarts, my humble self, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Dr. Hope Uzodimma, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim and Chief Emeka Ihedioha".

" By the special Grace of God, all the three personalities have governed Imo state, remaining myself, as the Lord liveth, It is my turn. I have come to take my turn and I believe other contestants will support me."

Anyanwu stressed that power is not given but contested and expressed confidence in his vision to emerge victorious.

"It is truism that power is not given, it is taken, I will keep my eyes on the ball," he stated.

He expressed optimism in the PDP's prospects, highlighting that the party is becoming stronger and attracting more credible members across the state.

"Luckily, the PDP today is growing stronger and more united, our number is also increasing in thousands," he revealed. I tell you without mincing words, PDP is the only party our people believe so much in and we won't let Imo people down."

The former lawmaker challenged members of the newly inaugurated group to mobilise support for the party across communities and display transparency and commitment.

Anyanwu cautioned against electoral malpractices and indicated the PDP would deploy party agents to monitor polling units across the state.

"Listen to me, there's nothing they know that we do not know, and there's nothing they have which we do not have. Whichever way they want it, we are equal to the task.

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"But we assure them that their rigging tactics will not work this time around. We have surrounded our men at every polling unit who will mount surveillance on the ballot and secure it till results are announced in our favour."

Anyanwu added that the 'Polling Unit Movement for Sam Daddy' was one of the several support groups backing his political ambition.

"We have so many other movements for Sam Daddy. We have the parent body, 'Divine Mandate'. We have the' Mass Movement for Sam Daddy'."I urge you to join forces with all of them to ensure that Imo people embrace the new song."

Anyanwu commended the National leader of PDP, Barr. Nyesom Wike for his fatherly role and support in unifying the party and called on all members to support this noble quest.