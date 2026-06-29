Nigeria: Resident Doctors Threaten Nationwide Strike, Give Federal Govt 4-Week Ultimatum

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended its ultimatum to the federal government by another four weeks over unresolved welfare and professional issues affecting its members nationwide, while declaring an industrial dispute with the government.

The decision was reached during the association's Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually on Saturday, 27 June 2026, following the expiration of an earlier 21-day ultimatum issued at its May 2026 Ordinary General Meeting.

In a communiqué signed by NARD president, Dr Mohammad Usman Suleiman; secretary-general, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim; and publicity and social secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Yahya Ibrahim, the association said it reviewed reports from its National Officers' Committee on engagements with relevant government agencies and on the implementation of previous resolutions.

The doctors expressed dissatisfaction over the federal government's failure to disburse the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), despite repeated assurances.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They also lamented the persistent delay in the payment of House Officers' salaries and outstanding entitlements across several training centres, as well as the continued non-payment of the 25/35 per cent CONMESS upward review arrears and 19 months of Professional Allowance arrears.

The association further raised concerns about unpaid salaries and promotion arrears owed to doctors at several health institutions across the country.

NARD also expressed serious concern over the ongoing crisis at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, accusing the hospital management of continued victimization of resident doctors, a situation it said was negatively affecting healthcare delivery and residency training.

The association condemned what it described as attempts by the OAUTHC management to reintroduce bench fees for resident doctors in private tertiary health institutions, despite a government circular that abolished the practice.

It equally faulted the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for allegedly refusing to provide call meals for resident doctors despite ongoing engagements, while condemning similar actions by other hospital managements.

Despite its grievances, NARD acknowledged progress in some areas, including efforts by the Ministerial Committee on Assaults against Healthcare Workers, which it said had substantially concluded its assignment, and the committee's efforts to address excessive workload, prolonged call hours, casualisation of doctors, and abusive locum appointments, whose report is nearing completion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association also commended several state governments and private tertiary health institutions for implementing the reviewed CONMESS salary structure, paying salary and professional allowance arrears, disbursing the Medical Residency Training Fund, and introducing other welfare measures for resident doctors.

It further noted progress in resolving employment clearance issues involving the Federal Character Commission.

At the end of its deliberations, the E-NEC resolved to grant the federal government an additional four weeks to fully implement its outstanding demands, with compliance to be reviewed at the Association's July 2026 National Executive Council meeting in Gombe State.

NARD warned that it could no longer guarantee industrial harmony beyond the new deadline if its demands remained unresolved.

The association consequently directed its National Officers' Committee to begin all necessary processes for possible industrial action should the government fail to demonstrate satisfactory compliance within the stipulated period.

While reiterating its commitment to dialogue, NARD maintained that it reserves the right to take appropriate action if the outstanding issues are not addressed at the expiration of the four-week extension.