Africa's Nine World Cup Survivors Learn Round of 32 Opponents

Africa will have nine representatives in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the conclusion of a dramatic group stage across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

South Africa, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Cape Verde, Egypt, Senegal, Ghana, Congo DR and Algeria have all extended their campaigns, giving the continent a strong presence in the first knockout phase.

The expanded 48-team format has opened the door for more nations, but Africa's teams have earned their places through a mix of historic firsts, disciplined performances and dramatic final-day results.

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South Africa and Côte d'Ivoire have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time, while Cape Verde have made history on their tournament debut.

Morocco, Senegal, Ghana, Egypt, Algeria and Congo DR also remain alive, setting up a series of difficult but exciting ties against opponents from Europe, South America, North America and Asia.

South Africa open Africa's knockout campaign

South Africa will be the first African side in action when they face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday, 28 June.

Bafana Bafana qualified from Group A as runners-up after recovering from an opening defeat to Mexico, drawing with Czechia and then beating Korea Republic.

Their meeting with Canada will be a major test, but it is also a historic moment for South African football as they appear in the World Cup knockout phase for the first time.

Morocco face Netherlands in heavyweight tie

Morocco will meet the Netherlands at Monterrey Stadium on Monday, 29 June.

The Atlas Lions finished second in Group C behind Brazil after taking seven points, including a 4-2 win over Haiti in their final match.

Having reached the semi-finals in 2022, Morocco will again carry major African expectations into the knockout rounds.

Their clash with the Dutch is one of the standout fixtures of the Round of 32.

Côte d'Ivoire meet Norway after historic qualification

Côte d'Ivoire will face Norway in Dallas on Tuesday, 30 June after finishing second in Group E.

The Elephants booked their place with victories over Ecuador and Curaçao, reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Norway, led by their powerful attacking threat, will provide a major challenge, but Côte d'Ivoire enter the tie with confidence after breaking a long-standing barrier in their World Cup history.

Senegal handed Belgium test

Senegal will face Belgium in Seattle on Wednesday, 1 July.

The Lions of Teranga qualified as one of the best third-placed teams after ending their Group I campaign with a 5-0 victory over Iraq.

That result revived Senegal's tournament after earlier defeats by France and Norway.

Belgium started slowly in Group G but finished strongly, meaning Senegal will need another big performance to continue their World Cup journey.

Congo DR take on England

Congo DR will face England in Atlanta on Wednesday, 1 July.

The Leopards secured their place as one of the best third-placed teams from Group K, finishing behind Colombia and Portugal.

England topped Group L after wins over Croatia and Panama, alongside a draw against Ghana.

For Congo DR, the tie is one of the toughest in the round, but it also gives them the chance to produce one of the biggest African statements of the tournament.

Algeria face Switzerland in Vancouver

Algeria will meet Switzerland in Vancouver on Thursday, 2 July.

The Desert Foxes qualified as the last of the eight best third-placed sides after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Austria in their final Group J match.

They were seconds away from victory, but still did enough to remain in the tournament.

Switzerland topped Group B with seven points, making this a demanding but important test for Algeria.

Egypt face Australia in Dallas

Egypt will take on Australia in Dallas on Friday, 3 July.

The Pharaohs finished second in Group G after drawing with Iran in their final group match.

Their qualification had already been confirmed before kick-off, but the result ensured they progressed as runners-up.

Australia finished second in Group D, setting up a tie that Egypt will see as difficult but winnable if they can bring control, experience and attacking efficiency.

Cape Verde rewarded with Argentina clash

Cape Verde's historic World Cup debut will continue with a glamour tie against defending champions Argentina in Miami on Friday, 3 July.

The Blue Sharks went unbeaten in Group H, drawing with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to finish second.

Their reward is a meeting with Lionel Messi's Argentina, one of the tournament favourites.

For Cape Verde, the fixture is another landmark moment in a campaign that has already captured global attention.

Ghana meet Colombia in Kansas City

Ghana will face Colombia at Kansas City Stadium on Friday, 3 July.

The Black Stars qualified from Group L as one of the best third-placed teams after a campaign that included victory over Panama, a goalless draw with England and a narrow defeat by Croatia.

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Colombia topped Group K after wins over Uzbekistan and Congo DR before drawing with Portugal.

Ghana will need to improve after their loss to Croatia, but Carlos Queiroz's side have already shown defensive discipline and tournament resilience.

Africa's Round of 32 fixtures

African team Opponent Date Venue South Africa Canada 28 June Los Angeles Morocco Netherlands 29 June Monterrey Côte d'Ivoire Norway 30 June Dallas Senegal Belgium 1 July Seattle Congo DR England 1 July Atlanta Algeria Switzerland 2 July Vancouver Egypt Australia 3 July Dallas Cape Verde Argentina 3 July Miami Ghana Colombia 3 July Kansas City

A defining round for African football

The Round of 32 will provide a serious test of Africa's progress at the expanded World Cup.

Some teams, such as Morocco and Senegal, carry recent tournament pedigree. Others, including South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire and Cape Verde, are already making history.

With nine teams still competing, Africa has a major opportunity to increase its influence on the global stage.

The challenge now is to turn representation into results.