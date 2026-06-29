Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Progress After Chaotic Group Stage Finale

The Democratic Republic of Congo wrote history on Saturday, reaching the Fifa World Cup knockout stage for the first time ever after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan capped a wild end to the expanded group phase.

DRC's maiden World Cup victory in Atlanta secured third place in Group K and a last 32 clash with England, continuing a stunning tournament for African sides.

Only Tunisia failed to progress from the continent's 10 teams.

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Iran's campaign ended in heartbreak despite Algeria's late goal over Austria in Group J. Riyadh Mahrez put Algeria 3-2 up in stoppage time, a result that would have sent Iran through.

But Sasa Kalajdzic's 96th-minute header earned Austria a 3-3 draw in Kansas City, sealing the final two spots for Austria and Algeria and eliminating Iran.

Elsewhere, England confirmed first place in Group L with a 2-0 win over Panama before Portugal and Colombia played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in Group K.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side will now face a last 32 tie with Croatia, who beat Ghana 2-1 to claim second in Group L. That result also that eliminated Scotland and prompted manager Steve Clarke's resignation.

Lionel Messi came off the bench to net his sixth goal of the tournament as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1. The stunning free kick extended his record World Cup tally to 19. The defending champions will face Cape Verde on Saturday in Miami.

The knockout stages get underway as early as Sunday evening, with Bafana Bafana taking on Canada in the first last 32 clash.