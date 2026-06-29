Africa: Historic Achievement for Africa As Nine Nations Reach FIFA World Cup Round of 32

African football will enjoy unprecedented representation in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 after nine nations secured places in the knockout phase of the expanded tournament.

Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and South Africa all emerged from the group stage to continue their World Cup campaigns.

Some recovered from difficult starts, others remained unbeaten, while several have already achieved milestones in their nation's football history. With a place in the Round of 16 now at stake, CAFOnline looks at how Africa's remaining representatives reached the knockout rounds.

Algeria

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Algeria recovered from an opening-day defeat to finish strongly and secure their place in the Round of 32. Victory over Jordan kept the Desert Foxes in contention before a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria sealed qualification.

Group Stage Results

§ Argentina 3-0 Algeria

§ Jordan 1-2 Algeria

§ Algeria 3-3 Austria

Round of 32 | 3 July 2026

Switzerland vs Algeria

Cape Verde

Cape Verde continued to impress on the world stage with an unbeaten group-stage campaign. Draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia were enough to send the Blue Sharks into the knockout rounds, extending another remarkable chapter in the nation's football history.

Impressingly, this is the nation's first ever appearance at the World Cup.

Group Stage Results

§ Spain 0-0 Cabo Verde

§ Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde

§ Cabo Verde 0-0 Saudi Arabia

Round of 32 | 04 July

Argentina vs Cabo Verde

Côte d'Ivoire

The former TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations champions progressed after winning two of their three group matches. A narrow defeat to Germany proved to be their only setback as victories over Ecuador and Curaçao secured qualification.

Group Stage Results

§ Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 Ecuador

§ Germany 2-1 Côte d'Ivoire

§ Curaçao 0-2 Côte d'Ivoire

Round of 32 | 30 June

Côte d'Ivoire vs Norway - 30 June

DR Congo

DR Congo booked their place in the knockout rounds with an impressive victory over Uzbekistan on the final day of the group stage.

The Leopards opened with a draw against Portugal before suffering a narrow defeat to Colombia, but their convincing final group mach victory ensured progression.

Group Stage Results

Portugal 1-1 DR Congo

Colombia 1-0 DR Congo

DR Congo 3-1 Uzbekistan

Round of 32 | 01 July

England vs DR Congo - 1 July

Egypt

Egypt remained unbeaten throughout the group stage to secure another place in the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds.

Draws against Belgium and Iran were followed by an impressive victory over New Zealand to finish the opening phase of the global contest strongly.

Group Stage Results

§ Belgium 1-1 Egypt

§ New Zealand 1-3 Egypt

§ Egypt 1-1 Iran

Round of 32 | 03 July

Australia vs Egypt

Ghana

Ghana produced another disciplined campaign to qualify from a competitive group. A narrow win over Panama and a valuable point against England laid the foundation before the Black Stars narrowly lost to Croatia in their final group match.

Group Stage Results

§ Ghana 1-0 Panama

§ England 0-0 Ghana

§ Croatia 2-1 Ghana

Round of 32 | 04 July

Colombia vs Ghana

Morocco

Morocco continued their impressive World Cup record by finishing unbeaten in the group stage. A historic draw against record world campions, Brazil was followed by victories over Scotland and Haiti as the Atlas Lions comfortably advanced to the knockout rounds.

Group Stage Results

§ Brazil 1-1 Morocco

§ Scotland 0-1 Morocco

§ Morocco 4-2 Haiti

Round of 32 | 30 June

Netherlands vs Morocco

Senegal

Senegal recovered from successive defeats to secure one of the knockout places with a commanding victory over Iraq in their final group match.

The Lions of Teranga once again showed their fighting qualities to extend their stay at the tournament following very difficult starts to their campaign.

Group Stage Results

§ France 3-1 Senegal

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§ Norway 3-2 Senegal

§ Senegal 5-0 Iraq

Round of 32 | 01 July

Belgium vs Senegal - 1 July

South Africa

South Africa made history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time.

After an opening defeat to Mexico, Bafana Bafana drew with Czechia before defeating South Korea to secure a place in the Round of 32.

Group Stage Results

§ Mexico 2-0 South Africa

§ Czechia 1-1 South Africa

§ South Africa 1-0 South Korea

Round of 32 | 28 June

South Africa vs Canada

Africa's nine remaining representatives now move into the next phase of the FIFA World Cup, with a place in the Round of 16 up for grabs. The group stage has already produced another landmark moment for African football, and the continent will be hoping the knockout rounds deliver another chapter in an already memorable campaign.