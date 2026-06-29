Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Congratulates the 9 African National Teams That Qualified to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32

It is the first time that 90% of the African National Teams qualified from the Group Stage of the FIFA World Cup.

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF"), Dr Patrice Motsepe congratulates the Nine (9) African National Teams that qualified to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Round of 32.

It is the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup that 90% of the African National Teams qualified from the Group Stage of the FIFA World Cup.

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The 9 National Teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 are:

Algeria

Cape Verde

Côte d'Ivoire

Democratic Republic of Congo

Egypt

Ghana

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "On behalf of the CAF Member Associations that represent 54 African Countries, I would like to express our heartfelt congratulations to the National Team players and technical teams of Algeria, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and South Africa for their hard-earned and well-deserved qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32. The players and technical teams have made each of their countries proud and have also made the 1.6 billion people on the African Continent and in the Diaspora, proud. The global competitiveness and world-class quality of African football is being recognised and highlighted by the victories and qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Round of 32, by each of the 9 African National Teams. The hard work and investments in youth football development, coaching, professional football leagues and football infrastructure in each of CAF's 54 Member Associations and in the CAF Competitions, is bearing fruit. The governance, transparency, management, financial and auditing best practices that have been introduced has attracted new sponsors and partners and these financial partnerships have contributed to the development and growth of African football. I also want to congratulate the 9 CAF Member Association Presidents and their Executive Committees and to thank the African Governments for their cooperation and support of the CAF Member Associations in their countries. CAF wishes each and every one of the 9 African National Teams that will continue competing in the FIFA World 2026™, everything of the best and we are confident that they will continue to make their countries and Africa extremely proud."

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