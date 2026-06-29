Nigeria: TAG Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Creating 5m Jobs By 2030

The humanitarian organisation operating under the auspices of The Advertisement Group (TAG) Nigeria Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to creating over five million jobs for Nigerians within five years.

The Founder of TAG in Kaduna State, Mr Joe Yusuf Nok, stated this during the organisation's June quarterly meeting held at the Kaduna State University (KASU) Auditorium, themed "Celebration of Unity, Achievements and Excellence."

According to him, TAG was invited into Nigeria by the Federal Government through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create over five million jobs between 2025 and 2030.

Mr Nok disclosed that the organisation has already created more than two million jobs across the country, expressing confidence that the five-million-job target would be achieved ahead of schedule.

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He explained that KASU was chosen as the venue to raise awareness among youths and women on the importance of empowerment and self-reliance for socio-economic development.

He noted that many students of the institution have already joined the initiative and are earning income while still in school.

Some of the students here are already registered members of TAG. It may surprise you to know that some of them no longer depend on their parents for their needs. In fact, some now support their families financially," he said.

Mr Nok commended the Federal Government for facilitating the initiative, describing it as a strategic intervention to address unemployment nationwide.

He added that TAG has made significant contributions to reducing unemployment in Kaduna State, revealing that he alone has registered more than 4,000 beneficiaries in communities such as Sabon Tasha and Maraban Rido, among others, across the state.

"I personally have registered over 4,000 people. TAG is everywhere, and almost every family is experiencing its impact either directly or indirectly. As more beneficiaries share their success stories, others are encouraged to join," he said.

Also speaking, a Kaduna State team member, Mrs Amina Saidu, described the quarterly meeting as an avenue to promote unity and ensure inclusiveness, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or other affiliations.

She said the organisation's primary mandate is to improve lives by providing employment opportunities and urged Nigerians to embrace the initiative to improve their livelihoods.

In a separate interview, the Director of TAG Nigeria Limited, Kaduna South Communication Promoter Centre, Mr Sky Nana Yau, said the event formed part of the organisation's awareness campaign, particularly in communities with low membership.

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They explained that the initiative is committed to improving the welfare of ordinary Nigerians by creating employment opportunities and helping families meet their basic needs.

"The reason we are here is that we have many students and residents who are yet to know about TAG Nigeria Limited. We want to enlighten them on the opportunities available through the initiative," he said.

According to him, the programme has positively transformed the lives of many Nigerians, underscoring the need for sustained awareness campaigns to enable more people to benefit.

"We came to contribute to solving Nigeria's unemployment challenge. We have proven our capacity and will continue expanding our reach until every part of Kaduna State understands what TAG stands for and benefits from it," he added.

He appealed to the government to support the organisation in protecting its members' interests and expanding its impact across Kaduna State and the country.

The event was rounded off with a raffle draw, during which participants won cash prizes, bicycles, motorcycles, and other gifts.