Nigeria: FHA Secures Land Across 28 States for Affordable Housing Expansion

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has secured prime land in 28 states across Nigeria as part of its ongoing drive to expand access to affordable housing and strengthen its presence across the country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the FHA Green City Estate in Abuja, the Executive Director of Estate Services, Ezekiel Etuk, who represented the Managing Director of the Authority, said the initiative marks a significant step toward addressing the nation's housing deficit. He disclosed that several state governments had allocated prime land to the FHA, while construction had already commenced in a number of locations.

"In readiness to have a presence in all the regions of the country, we have visited 28 states where each of the governors has given us prime lands," Etuk said. "We have also commenced construction in some of the states after awarding contracts. We have carried out groundbreaking ceremonies in Akwa Ibom, Abia, Kaduna, Abeokuta, and today we are doing another one here in Abuja."

Etuk also highlighted reforms aimed at improving service delivery and safeguarding property records. According to him, the Authority has initiated the digitalisation of its property files, which are now secured on the Galaxy Backbone platform, while work is ongoing to fully automate its operations. He added that the FHA's geological and structural integrity testing laboratory is now operational, enhancing quality assurance for housing projects nationwide.

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The Executive Director noted that despite inheriting several abandoned and challenging projects, the current management had completed and commissioned major developments over the past 26 months. These include 100 housing units at the FHA Estate in Ibadan, the FHA Expressview Estate and FHA Complex in Lugbe, Abuja, as well as the FHA Shopping Mall in Gwarinpa.

He further disclosed that construction is progressing on a 336-unit housing estate in Bwari, Abuja, with completion scheduled before the end of the year. He assured prospective homeowners and investors that the Authority would maintain high standards of quality, transparency and accountability throughout the execution of its projects.

Also speaking, President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Oba Akintoye Adeoye, described the Green City Estate as a testament to the opportunities within Nigeria's housing sector under the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Housing Initiative.

He said stronger collaboration between government and private developers would stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and expand access to quality, affordable housing for Nigerians.