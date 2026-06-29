Nigeria: Xenophobia - Next Evacuation Flight Leaves South Africa Tuesday - Govt

The federal government has confirmed that the next evacuation flight bringing Nigerians home from South Africa will depart on Tuesday as efforts continue to ensure the safety of citizens following fears of possible xenophobic attacks.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said an Air Peace aircraft departed Nigeria on Monday and would return with another batch of evacuated Nigerians on Tuesday morning.

The latest development comes amid heightened concerns over planned anti-immigrant protests expected to begin on June 30, with the government continuing its voluntary evacuation programme for Nigerians who have indicated interest in returning home.

He said, "Nigeria will resume the evacuation of our nationals from South Africa today.

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"Air Peace aircraft will depart Nigeria today, Monday, June 29, 2026, at 3:00 pm and is expected to arrive in South Africa at approximately 9:00 pm local time.

"The return flight is scheduled to depart South Africa at 12:00 midnight and is expected to arrive at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday morning."

Ebienfa also urged Nigerians who may remain in South Africa after the planned June 30 protests to stay calm, remain security-conscious, avoid areas where protesters are gathering, and maintain regular contact with the Nigerian High Commission for updates and assistance.

He said, 'To be calm and security conscious. Avoid routes and areas dominated by protesters. Always be in contact with the Nigerian High Commission for necessary updates."

The latest evacuation is part of the programme approved by President Bola Tinubu earlier this month to facilitate the voluntary return of Nigerians willing to leave South Africa.

On June 7, the federal government announced the approval of five Air Peace evacuation flights to repatriate Nigerians from South Africa after more than 500 citizens had been screened for the exercise.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the flights were approved to ensure all registered Nigerians willing to return home were safely evacuated.

Before the latest operation, the federal government had already evacuated 328 Nigerians in two batches. The first evacuation flight, which arrived on June 11, brought home 262 Nigerians, while a second batch of 66 returnees arrived in Lagos on June 25.

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The evacuation exercise is being coordinated by the federal government in collaboration with Air Peace and relevant agencies.

The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria had earlier advised Nigerians to avoid unnecessary movement, stay away from protest venues and remain vigilant following intelligence reports of planned demonstrations targeting foreign nationals.

The federal government has also said it is working closely with South African authorities to ensure the safety of Nigerians while continuing the evacuation of those who wish to return home.