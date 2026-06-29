Nigeria: Former Super Eagles Coach Adegboye Onigbinde Buried in Modakeke

The NFF said it provided financial support to the family as part of the funeral arrangements

Former Super Eagles coach and former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director Adegboye Onigbinde has been buried amid glowing tributes.

The octogenarian was buried on Friday in Modakeke, Osun State, with leading figures from Nigerian football, government and traditional institutions paying tribute to one of the country's most influential indigenous coaches.

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The funeral service, held at Saint Stephen's Cathedral, Modakeke, attracted former international players, football administrators, traditional rulers, political leaders and members of the local community.

Mr Onigbinde, who died in March at the age of 88, remains one of the most important figures in Nigerian coaching history. He became the first indigenous coach to lead Nigeria to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations when the then Green Eagles finished runners-up to Cameroon at the 1984 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.

Eighteen years later, he became the first Nigerian coach to lead the Super Eagles at the FIFA World Cup, taking charge of the national team at the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

He also served as Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation and later worked as a FIFA technical instructor. Beyond Nigeria, he had coaching and technical assignments in several countries, including a stint as technical adviser to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

Former Super Eagles captain and current NFF Technical Director Augustine Eguavoen, who represented the federation at the burial, said Mr Onigbinde made a lasting impact on Nigerian football.

"The NFF recognises and appreciates the service of late Chief Onigbinde to our country. He was very energetic and rose to the pinnacle of the profession by dint of hard work, dedication and discipline. He was a towering figure in coaching globally.

"He was the first Nigerian to lead our Eagles to win silver medals at the Africa Cup of Nations, and also became the first Nigerian to lead them at the FIFA World Cup. Even after retirement, he continued to impact highly by serving as a resource person during NFF coaching programmes. His legacy is stout and impressive. The nation will miss him, but we pray for the repose of his soul and for God to comfort the family he has left behind and the Nigeria Football family as a whole."

The late coach was also widely associated with Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, where he enjoyed some of his most successful years in club football. Throughout his career, he remained an advocate for coaching education and greater opportunities for indigenous coaches.

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At Friday's ceremony were former NFF General Secretary Fanny Amun, NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire, former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju, representatives of the Osun State Government, traditional rulers, former international players and former players of Shooting Stars.

Former Nigeria winger Felix Owolabi, a member of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, was also among those who attended the burial.

The NFF said it provided financial support to the family as part of the funeral arrangements.

Trailblazer

Although his tenure at the 2002 FIFA World Cup ended with Nigeria's elimination in the group stage after matches against Argentina, Sweden and England, Mr Onigbinde's appointment remains a landmark in Nigerian football history because it demonstrated that an indigenous coach could lead the national team at the world's biggest football tournament.

Following his retirement from active coaching, he remained involved in football development, regularly participating in coaching programmes and technical discussions organised by the NFF.

His burial in Modakeke brought together several generations of Nigerian football figures, underscoring the influence of a coach whose career spanned club football, the national team and international technical development.