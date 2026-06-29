Nigeria: Shake-Up in Nigerian Army, Top Generals Redeployed

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general, approved the strategic reshuffling,

The Nigerian Army said it has reshuffled its leadership structure, repositioning and appointing senior officers across key operational commands, affecting some field commanders, school commandants and principal staff officers at the army headquarters.

This was contained in a statement by army spokesperson Appolonia Anele on Saturday.

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According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general, approved the strategic reshuffling, noting it was aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, strengthening national security and consolidating its capacity to address emerging security challenges across the country.

"In the new posting, Major General WM Dangana has been appointed General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE, replacing Major General EF Oyinlola, while Major General EI Okoro takes over as General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander Joint Task Force South-South Operation DELTA SAFE, replacing Major General EE Emeka," the army spokesperson said.

Ms Anele, a colonel, added that JR Lar, a major general, has been appointed commander of the army headquarters garrison, while OM Oyekola, a brigadier general, assumes office as acting military secretary for the army.

"Brigadier General I Waziri remains in the Office of the COAS as Chief of Staff (COS)," she said.

A brigadier general, IB Buhari, was appointed commander of the headquarters of 63 Brigade, while K Rabiu, another brigadier general, took command of headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade, the army spokesperson said, saying their appointment was part of efforts to "deepen operational leadership and force readiness."

She said SA Emmanuel, a major general, has been appointed commander of the Army Space Command, reinforcing the agency's growing focus on emerging domains of warfare and technology-driven security operations.

"Major General O Adegbe has also been appointed Director Intelligence and Security at Defence Headquarters," added Ms Anele.

"In the area of professional military education and institutional development, Major General KE Chigbu has been appointed Deputy Commandant of the National Defence College while Major General SD Makolo is appointed Commandant Nigerian Army Armour School," she said. "Major General SO Adejimi becomes Commandant Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, and Major General FS Etim has been appointed Chief of Training at Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA). Brigadier General U Ahmad takes over as Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria."

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"Other appointments include Major General KO Ukandu as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Post Housing Development Limited (PHDL) and Major General AI Allison as Managing Director of Defence Properties Limited," she added.

Ms Anele stated that the COAS charged the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating exemplary leadership, professionalism, innovation and unwavering commitment to the army's constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria's sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity and supporting civil authority in maintaining peace and security across the nation.