Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan has been shot in what police have referred to as an attempted assassination, in the same week he was scheduled to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The shooting took place in Johannesburg and various police teams are investigating.

Embattled Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan has been the target of a shooting in Johannesburg, which police are investigating as an attempted assassination.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said early on Monday, 29 June 2026 that Khan had been shot in Houghton - where he has a home - during the previous evening.

The police did not detail the extent of his wounds, but Newzroom Afrika reported that he was shot twice in the abdomen and was in a critical condition.

Madlanga Commission matters

Khan's name has been referenced several times during the Madlanaga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating accusations that a drug cartel has infiltrated the state, and he was summoned to testify before it on Wednesday, 1 July.

The commission planned to ask about various issues, including his ties to EFF leader Julius Malema and tobacco executive Mohamed "Mo" Sayed.

Read more Feroz Khan's confiscated devices now accessible to Madlanga Commission investigators June 8, 2026 It also wanted to know more about Khan and North West businessman and ANC fixer Brown Mogotsi, who faces charges for allegedly staging his own attempted assassination several months ago in November.

Last month, Khan was...