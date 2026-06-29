Liberia: U.S.$19.2m Cocaine Bust Exposes Gaps in Airport Cargo Security System

An ongoing major drug seizure investigation involving 233 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately US$19.2 million, at Roberts International Airport (RIA) has triggered renewed scrutiny of Liberia's air cargo security system. This raises questions about how a high-risk shipment allegedly moved through multiple layers of clearance before being intercepted at the cargo handling stage.

The seizure, one of the most significant drug interceptions in recent years at Liberia's main international gateway, has triggered an ongoing investigation involving multiple aviation and security agencies.

GLS-Menzies, the concessionaire responsible for cargo operations at RIA, says its internal systems detected an irregularity in the shipment during acceptance procedures and that staff immediately halted the consignment.

However, key questions remain unanswered by authorities regarding how the cargo passed earlier screening and documentation stages before reaching the company's facility.

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In an official statement released on Sunday, June 27, GLS-Menzies, a joint venture between Global Logistics Services (GLS), a Liberian logistics company, and Menzies Aviation, a global aviation services provider operating in more than 65 countries and over 300 airports worldwide, said it operates under a 25-year concession awarded in 2017 to manage cargo handling operations at Liberia's main international airport.

The company emphasized that its role is strictly limited to cargo handling functions and does not include inspection or security screening of cargo contents. It described its responsibilities as operating a cargo warehouse, managing documentation and logistics, and coordinating the build-up and loading of cargo onto aircraft.

"Our role at RIA is to provide cargo handling services. Specifically, we operate a state-of-the-art cargo warehouse, manage cargo documentation and logistics and coordinate the build-up and loading of cargo onto aircraft," the statement said.

GLS-Menzies also highlighted its international certifications, including the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) and RA3 certification from the European Union and the United Kingdom, which it said confirm compliance with global aviation safety and security standards.

These certifications are widely recognized in international aviation logistics and are designed to ensure that regulated agents maintain strict operational controls within cargo handling environments.

The company further explained what it described as a clearly defined division of responsibility among stakeholders in the export cargo chain at RIA.

According to GLS-Menzies, freight forwarders are responsible for declaring cargo contents and weight, while airlines or their agents verify shipment documentation and issue Air Waybills.

The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Security Department, it said, is responsible for the physical screening and clearance of cargo before it is released for handling.

"Security inspection, screening, clearance and approval of cargo at RIA is conducted exclusively by the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Security Department," the statement noted.

The company added that the LAA security team uses X-ray equipment and visual inspection to screen cargo before clearance is granted. Once cleared, a security sticker is affixed to each package to indicate approval. Only after this process is completed is GLS-Menzies authorized to accept the cargo.

"The LAA security team uses X-ray equipment and visual inspection to screen and clear cargo before it reaches us. Once security clears a shipment and affixes a security-screened sticker to each package evidencing its approval of the cargo, GLS-Menzies is authorized to proceed with the acceptance process," the company said.

GLS-Menzies stressed that its own operational role begins only after this clearance stage. At that point, it said, its responsibilities are limited to weighing shipments, verifying that the actual weight matches the Air Waybill documentation, preparing cargo records, and coordinating aircraft loading.

"We accept cargo only after it has passed the security screening process by the LAA Security Department," the company stated.

It further emphasized that it does not conduct inspections or open cargo under any circumstances. "We do not open or otherwise inspect cargo at any point in this process; this is not part of our mandate or responsibility," it said.

Addressing the cocaine seizure now under investigation, GLS-Menzies confirmed that its internal systems identified a discrepancy during the acceptance stage of the shipment. The company said its procedures functioned as intended and that staff acted immediately once the irregularity was detected.

"Without prejudging or interfering with the ongoing investigation, GLS-Menzies can confirm that our cargo handling procedures and weight verification process identified a discrepancy in a shipment presented for acceptance, and our team took immediate action in accordance with established procedures by stopping the shipment and notifying the relevant parties," the statement said.

The company did not disclose the nature of the discrepancy, citing the ongoing investigation and the need to avoid speculation. It further stated that all relevant information has been shared with investigative authorities and that it would continue to cooperate fully.

"We will not comment on or speculate about the specific facts, which remain the subject of the ongoing investigation and fall to the competent authorities to determine," the statement added.

Authorities have not yet publicly clarified what triggered the investigation or how the shipment moved through earlier stages of the cargo chain before being flagged at the acceptance stage. This lack of detail has contributed to growing public and institutional concern about potential vulnerabilities in the multi-layered cargo security system.

GLS-Menzies confirmed that it is cooperating fully with a Joint Investigation Team and other relevant authorities, including compliance with a Writ of Subpoena Duces Tecum issued by the 13th Judicial Circuit for Margibi County on June 16, 2026. The company said it has provided CCTV footage, cargo documentation, standard operating procedures, and a full walkthrough of its cargo handling processes.

"We have produced, and will continue to produce, every document, record, and item lawfully requested of us, completely and within the timeframes required," the company said.

The cargo handler added that it remains committed to full transparency and ongoing cooperation with investigators, stressing that it will comply with all lawful requests promptly and without delay.

The company described the incident as isolated and unprecedented in its operational history at RIA. However, it acknowledged that global air cargo systems inherently carry risks due to their complexity and reliance on multiple independent actors.

"The international movement of air cargo carries inherent risk. No cargo operation anywhere in the world can entirely eliminate the risk that a third party may attempt to misuse the supply chain," GLS-Menzies stated.

It added that layered security systems, documentation checks, and internal verification processes exist precisely to mitigate such risks. In this case, it said, those systems functioned as intended within its operational scope.

"In this instance, the procedure concerning cargo within our control operated as intended: the discrepancy was identified by our own staff, was escalated proactively and not overlooked and the shipment was stopped before it could proceed," the company said.

Menzies Aviation also reiterated its global zero-tolerance policy toward any conduct that compromises aviation safety or security. The company emphasized that this policy is fundamental to its operations and applies across all jurisdictions in which it operates.

"Menzies Aviation maintains an absolute zero-tolerance policy toward any conduct that compromises the safety, security, or integrity of aviation operations anywhere in the world, without exception," the statement said.

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It added that if any wrongdoing is established, the company will support full accountability and take appropriate disciplinary action. It also stated that it will implement any recommendations arising from the investigation and fully cooperate with authorities.

The company further stressed that it has no interest in influencing the outcome of the investigation and urged that the process be allowed to proceed without speculation or premature conclusions.

"We have no interest whatsoever in this matter and have no allegiance to any outcome other than the truth," it said.

GLS-Menzies reaffirmed its commitment to Liberia, describing its operations at RIA as part of its long-term investment in the country's aviation and logistics infrastructure. It expressed confidence in the country's justice system and the authorities leading the investigation, stating that it believes the truth will be established through due process.

Despite the detailed explanations provided by the company, several critical questions remain unresolved. Authorities have not yet disclosed how 233 kilograms of cocaine allegedly passed through earlier freight declaration and airport security screening stages before reaching the cargo handling facility. It also remains unclear what specific irregularity was detected during the acceptance stage that led to the interception of the shipment.

There has also been no official clarification on whether the investigation is limited to a single shipment or whether it extends to broader vulnerabilities within the airport's cargo supply chain.

For now, the case remains under active investigation, with GLS-Menzies maintaining that it followed procedure and acted promptly upon detection, while authorities continue to withhold key details surrounding one of the most significant drug seizures at Liberia's main international airport in recent years.