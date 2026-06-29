Liberia: Boakai Makes Case for Lasting Peace At UN

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has told the UN that Liberia's journey from civil war to democracy demonstrates that justice, national ownership and inclusive development remain the foundation of lasting peace

Two decades after emerging from one of Africa's most devastating civil conflicts, Liberia is increasingly redefining its place within the international peace architecture--not as a nation dependent on peacekeeping interventions, but as one seeking to shape global conversations on conflict prevention, reconciliation, and sustainable peace.

That transformation was on full display Thursday when President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, speaking through Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti during the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund at the United Nations Headquarters, urged world leaders to recommit themselves to investments in conflict prevention, post-conflict recovery, and nationally driven peacebuilding.

His message reflected more than diplomatic courtesy. It represented Liberia's evolving identity--from one of the United Nations' largest peacekeeping missions to a country preparing to serve on the UN Security Council while drawing upon its own hard-earned lessons in rebuilding fractured institutions and restoring democratic governance.

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"Liberia does not speak about peacebuilding as a theory. We speak about it as something we have lived, something we continue to build year by year," President Boakai declared.

Few countries illustrate the importance of sustained international peace support more vividly than Liberia.

Between 1989 and 2003, two brutal civil wars devastated virtually every aspect of national life. More than 250,000 people were killed, hundreds of thousands displaced, government institutions collapsed, infrastructure was destroyed, and an entire generation experienced interrupted education and widespread economic hardship.

The signing of the 2003 Comprehensive Peace Agreement marked the formal end of armed conflict, but rebuilding the nation required an unprecedented international partnership.

Central to that effort was the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), which became one of the largest and longest-running peacekeeping operations in UN history.

Alongside UNMIL, the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund financed programs aimed at strengthening state institutions, promoting reconciliation, reforming the security sector, expanding access to justice, supporting women-led peace initiatives, resolving land conflicts, and encouraging youth participation in democratic governance.

Boakai acknowledged that these interventions fundamentally changed Liberia's trajectory.

He credited the Peacebuilding Fund and UNMIL with helping Liberia strengthen the rule of law, rebuild confidence in state institutions, empower women as peacebuilders, and lay the foundations for democratic stability.

Those investments, he argued, ultimately contributed to one of Liberia's greatest post-war achievements: three consecutive peaceful presidential elections and the country's historic democratic transfer of power in 2023.

A defining feature of Boakai's address was his insistence that peace should not be understood merely as the absence of armed conflict.

Instead, he presented peacebuilding as a continuous process requiring political courage, institutional reform, and sustained social investment.

"A peace built on silence is a fragile peace, and Liberia has chosen the harder, more honest path."

That observation reflects an important evolution in Liberia's own reconciliation process.

For years following the civil war, successive governments prioritized political stability, sometimes at the expense of confronting unresolved questions surrounding wartime accountability.

The Boakai administration has sought to place transitional justice more prominently on the national agenda.

The President cited his government's public apology to victims of the civil conflict, the reburial of former Presidents Samuel Kanyon Doe and William R. Tolbert Jr., and renewed efforts to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court as evidence that reconciliation requires confronting painful historical truths rather than avoiding them.

Analysts say these measures represent an attempt to balance national healing with accountability--an approach increasingly recognized internationally as essential for preventing future cycles of violence.

One of the strongest themes running through Boakai's remarks was national ownership.

While expressing gratitude for decades of international assistance, he cautioned that peace cannot be permanently imported from outside.

Instead, he argued that international partners should strengthen domestic institutions rather than substitute for them.

That perspective mirrors evolving thinking within the United Nations itself.

Modern peacebuilding increasingly emphasizes locally driven solutions, recognizing that durable peace depends upon legitimate institutions capable of managing disputes, delivering public services, protecting rights, and earning citizens' confidence.

Liberia's own experience demonstrates both the possibilities and limitations of external intervention.

International support created the space for recovery, but sustaining peace ultimately required Liberians themselves to rebuild democratic institutions, conduct credible elections, strengthen the judiciary, reform security agencies, and gradually restore public confidence in government.

Boakai also linked peace directly to economic opportunity.

He argued that investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, employment, and economic inclusion are essential safeguards against renewed instability.

That analysis reflects growing international recognition that poverty, inequality, youth unemployment, and weak governance often become catalysts for conflict when left unaddressed.

Liberia continues to confront many of these structural challenges despite significant democratic progress.

Large numbers of young people still face limited employment opportunities, infrastructure deficits remain substantial, and economic vulnerability continues to affect many communities.

The President therefore framed development not simply as an economic objective but as a peacebuilding strategy.

By reducing inequality and expanding opportunities, governments strengthen resilience against political instability and social unrest.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of Liberia's participation in the anniversary was what it symbolized internationally.

Twenty years ago, Liberia was one of the world's foremost recipients of peacekeeping assistance.

Today, it increasingly seeks to contribute its own experience to international policymaking.

That transition has become particularly evident over recent months.

Liberia has intensified diplomatic engagement on issues of international peace and security, culminating in its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

The country has also assumed more visible leadership roles within multilateral institutions, including its upcoming presidency of the Security Council later this year.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti has repeatedly emphasized preventive diplomacy, multilateral cooperation, and African-led approaches to peace and security during Liberia's international engagements.

Boakai told delegates that Liberia intends to share lessons drawn from its own recovery with countries emerging from conflict.

Rather than presenting itself solely as a success story, Liberia now seeks to become an advocate for policies emphasizing prevention, reconciliation, institutional strengthening, and inclusive development.

Another notable feature of Boakai's address was his appeal for greater investment in preventing conflicts before they erupt.

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Historically, international attention--and funding--has often accelerated only after violence has already begun.

Boakai argued that emerging threats such as climate change, declining trust in public institutions, youth unemployment, and economic inequality require earlier intervention.

His call reflects a broader shift within international peace policy toward preventive diplomacy and resilience-building.

Experts increasingly argue that investing in mediation, institutional reform, education, and economic inclusion before crises escalate is significantly less costly than financing large-scale peacekeeping operations after conflict begins.

For countries across Africa facing growing demographic pressures and climate-related insecurity, Liberia's own recovery offers a practical illustration of why prevention matters.

Liberia's remarks at the Peacebuilding Fund anniversary therefore carried significance beyond commemorating two decades of international assistance.

They reflected a nation increasingly confident in translating its own painful history into diplomatic leadership.

Its experience demonstrates that international solidarity, when combined with domestic political commitment, can help transform countries emerging from conflict.

But Boakai's message also served as a reminder that peace remains fragile.

Democracy, reconciliation, accountability, and development require continuous investment rather than one-time interventions.

"Twenty years is a milestone worth celebrating," the President concluded. "But we must recommit ourselves to the work that remains."

Liberia appears determined to ensure that its voice in global affairs is shaped not by the memory of war alone, but by the lessons of recovery--lessons that increasingly position Liberia as both a beneficiary and a contributor to the international pursuit of lasting peace.