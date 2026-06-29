Nigeria: Police Rescue Kidnap Victim in Imo Forest Operation

The police command in Imo has rescued a kidnap victim from a forest bordering the Nekede, Ihiagwa and Agbala areas of the Owerri West Local Government Area.

The command's public relations officer, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Okoye said the operation was part of efforts to eliminate criminal elements and restore security across the state.

According to him, Commissioner of Police Mr Audu Bosso led the operation on Saturday with local vigilance operatives.

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He said the action followed a directive from the Inspector-General of Police through the Deputy Inspector-General supervising the South East Zone.

"The operation aimed to strengthen internal security, dismantle criminal hideouts and deny criminals safe havens," Okoye stated.

The spokesman said operatives rescued an injured kidnap victim, Mr Chinonaobi Uchegbulam of Ubaha Orodo, from the forest hideout.

He added that the victim was immediately evacuated to a medical facility, where he is receiving treatment and responding positively.

Okoye conveyed Bosso's appreciation to the officers involved for their courage, commitment and professionalism during the operation.

He reaffirmed the command's resolve to sustain intelligence-led operations and ensure criminals have no space to operate.

"The command remains committed to making Imo unsafe for kidnappers and other violent criminal groups," he said.

The police spokesperson urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

He advised the public to contact the nearest police station or the command's emergency line, 0803 477 3600.

Okoye called for continued cooperation through credible information to support efforts against kidnapping and violent crimes. (NAN)