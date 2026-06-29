Nigeria: Oyo Forest Ambush - Sunday Igboho Confirms Recovery of Injured 'Iru Ekun' Operatives

Yoruba Nation advocate Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, has confirmed that members of his private security outfit, Iru Ekun, who sustained injuries during an ambush by suspected bandits in the Old Oyo National Park, Oyo State, have fully recovered.

Igboho disclosed this in a video message released, where he dismissed widespread rumours regarding his well-being, assuring supporters that he was safe and in good health.

He further revealed that the injured operatives had recovered from their wounds, while reaffirming his resolve to continue efforts aimed at tackling criminal elements threatening peace and security across the region.

"I greet you, my fathers and mothers. It's your son, Sunday Igboho. My brothers and sisters all over the world, today is the 28th of June, 2026."

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"Rumours have been circulating, but I want to use this opportunity to assure all my loved ones across the world that I am safe."

"Those who sustained injuries have now recovered. We will not relent until those disturbing the peace of our land are driven out," he said.

His statement came days after members of the Iru Ekun security outfit were ambushed during an operation within the Old Oyo National Park.

The operatives were reportedly on a mission to track suspected kidnappers and other armed criminals believed to be operating within the forest reserve when they came under attack.

Sources said the team had deployed surveillance drones to identify suspected criminal hideouts and monitor the movement of armed groups before advancing into the area.

The operation, however, escalated into a fierce gun battle after heavily armed men, believed to be members of cross-border criminal networks, opened fire on the operatives.

Several members of the Iru Ekun team sustained injuries during the exchange before receiving medical attention.

Despite the attack, Igboho maintained that the operation had not weakened the group's determination, insisting that efforts to rid the region of criminal elements would continue.