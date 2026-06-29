Nigeria: Resident Doctors Extend Strike Ultimatum By Four Weeks

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended by four weeks its expired 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, warning that it may embark on industrial action if its demands remain unmet.

The decision was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the association's Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting, held virtually on Saturday.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the NARD president, Dr Mohammad Suleiman; secretary-general, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim; and publicity and social secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Ibrahim.

NARD said the extension followed a review of government compliance after the 21-day ultimatum issued during its May Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) expired without full implementation of its demands.

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The association explained that the additional four-week window would allow the federal government to address its outstanding demands before its July National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Gombe State.

However, NARD declared an industrial dispute with the federal government over unresolved welfare and professional issues affecting resident doctors across the country.

It warned that it could no longer guarantee industrial harmony beyond the additional four-week period if the government failed to address the outstanding concerns.

"Consequently, the E-NEC mandated the National Officers' Committee (NOC) to activate all necessary processes in preparation for appropriate industrial action should the government fail to demonstrate satisfactory compliance within the stipulated period."

The association said its decision followed extensive deliberations on reports presented by the NOC on engagements with relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government.

It said that although progress had been recorded in some areas, critical welfare issues remained unresolved in spite of repeated assurances from the federal government.

According to NARD, the unresolved issues include the non-disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund, delayed payment of house officers' salaries and outstanding entitlements in several centres.

Other concerns include unpaid 25 and 35 per cent CONMESS upward review arrears, outstanding 19-month professional allowance arrears, and unpaid salary and promotion arrears owed to doctors.

The association also demanded accelerated implementation of the Medical and Health Workers' Collective Bargaining Agreement and recommendations of ministerial committees on healthcare workers' welfare and safety.

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"The association remains committed to constructive engagement while reserving the right to take appropriate action should the outstanding issues remain unresolved upon expiration of the additional engagement period."

NAN reports that NARD had, at its May 2026 OGM, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government to address unresolved welfare and professional concerns affecting resident doctors nationwide.

The ultimatum expired before Saturday's E-NEC meeting, where members reviewed the government's level of compliance and resolved to grant an additional four-week window. (NAN)(