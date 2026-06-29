Nigeria: 'They're Coming for Us' - Atiku Warns of Plot to Keep ADC Off 2027 Polls

Abuja — Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has raised the alarm over what he described as a fresh and coordinated attempt by elements within the ruling establishment to deploy political and legal machinations to keep his party off the ballot ahead of the 2027 general election.

Atiku disclosed this on Monday in Abuja through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

The former Vice President said he had received credible information indicating that renewed efforts may be underway to exclude the ADC from next year's election, describing the plot as "a coordinated onslaught by anti-democratic elements within the ruling party".

"We are fully aware of their plots. While they seek to sow confusion within the opposition, we know their real target is the ADC because it represents the most credible alternative. If the All Progressives Congress (APC) is truly confident in its popularity, why is it so terrified of the ADC?" Atiku queried.

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He identified what he called a now-familiar pattern of assault on the opposition, warning that institutions meant to be neutral were being drawn into partisan contests, frivolous litigations were gaining unusual momentum, administrative powers were being selectively deployed, and political pressure was being mounted behind closed doors.

Atiku accused the ruling establishment of being consumed by the obsession with silencing the opposition at the expense of governance, saying that "at a time when Nigerians are battling hunger, inflation, unemployment, insecurity, and collapsing purchasing power, those entrusted with public office appear preoccupied with political survival rather than national survival."

He warned that any attempt to prevent the ADC from participating fully in the electoral process would represent one of the gravest assaults on Nigeria's constitutional democracy since the return to civil rule, stressing that no administration possessed the constitutional authority to determine which political party Nigerians were permitted to vote for.

"The ballot is sacred, and every attempt to tamper with it is an attack on the Republic itself. The desire for change cannot be outlawed. Hope cannot be deregistered. Democracy cannot be subverted by administrative fiat," Atiku declared.

The former Vice President called on the judiciary to remain faithful to its constitutional oath and resist every form of external pressure, reminding judicial officers that history had never been kind to those who sacrificed justice on the altar of political convenience.

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He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, security agencies, civil society organisations and the diplomatic community to remain vigilant against any action capable of undermining the credibility of the electoral process.

"We are placing Nigerians on notice because democracy flourishes only when citizens refuse to be indifferent. Eternal vigilance remains the price of liberty," Atiku said, assuring that no amount of intimidation, blackmail, judicial manipulation or political engineering would weaken the resolve of millions of Nigerians who had embraced the ADC as the vehicle for rescuing the nation.