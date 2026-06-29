Liberia: Rahem Bah Is Michael Browne

MONROVIA — The man now known as Rahem Bah is, in fact, Michael Browne, the former Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) employee who was dismissed, prosecuted and convicted for his role in drug trafficking through Roberts International Airport (RIA), the Daily Observer has independently established.

The revelation connects a familiar face from one of Liberia's earlier airport narcotics scandals to more recent developments surrounding drug trafficking at the country's principal international gateway.

The Observer's investigation established the connection through multiple sources, including a recent authenticated photograph of Browne and a Lonestar Cell MTN mobile money account bearing the telephone number 0880-070-919, which identifies the account holder as Michael Browne, despite the individual publicly identifying himself as Rahem Bah.

The mobile money registration, coupled with independent confirmation obtained by the Observer, establishes that Rahem Bah and Michael Browne are the same person.

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Browne was formerly employed by the Liberia Airport Authority at Roberts International Airport before his dismissal following his involvement in an earlier drug trafficking case that exposed vulnerabilities in airport security.

He was subsequently prosecuted before the Liberian courts, convicted and sentenced to prison for his role in the trafficking operation.

Although Browne served time in prison, the Observer has been unable to determine the legal basis upon which he is presently at liberty. It remains unclear whether he completed his sentence in full, benefited from statutory sentence reductions, received executive clemency or was released through another lawful process.

The Observer is seeking clarification from the Ministry of Justice and the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

2024 Kush Investigation

Browne's name quietly resurfaced in August 2024 during another major narcotics investigation at Roberts International Airport.

In reporting on a Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency operation involving nearly US$1 million worth of narcotics, the Daily Observer referred to an individual named Michael Brown--without the final "e" in the surname. The Observer has since confirmed that the reference was to Michael Browne, the former airport employee convicted in the earlier trafficking case.

That appearance came amid another significant airport drug investigation, suggesting that familiar names from previous narcotics cases continue to surface as authorities confront evolving trafficking networks operating through Roberts International Airport.

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The latest revelation also comes against the backdrop of Liberia's largest-ever cocaine seizure--approximately US$19.2 million worth--an investigation that has once again placed Roberts International Airport and its cargo handling systems under intense national and international scrutiny.

Lingering Questions

Browne's re-emergence raises important questions extending beyond his individual circumstances, including: wether was his sentence fully served, when was he released and under what legal authority?

What, if any, monitoring has occurred since his release?

These are questions the Ministry of Justice, the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation and other relevant authorities should answer in the interest of public transparency.

As Liberia intensifies efforts to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks operating through Roberts International Airport, the reappearance of a convicted former airport employee under another name underscores the importance of understanding not only how narcotics continue to move through the country's principal gateway, but also what became of those previously convicted for facilitating that trade.

The Daily Observer will continue investigating Browne's criminal case, sentence, release and present activities and welcomes information from members of the public that may assist in establishing a complete factual record.