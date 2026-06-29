Liberia: China Craves Stronger Cooperation With Liberia

China has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation with Liberia, with Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu declaring that Beijing is ready to expand collaboration in governance, economic development, modernization, and people-to-people exchanges as the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated its 105th anniversary.

The CPC is the founding and sole ruling political party of the People's Republic of China (PRC). Founded in 1921 and currently led by its General Secretary Xi Jinping, it exercises total control over the state, military, and society, with a membership exceeding 96 million people.

Speaking at a reception in Monrovia on Friday, June 26, marking the founding anniversary of the CPC, Ambassador Yin said China stands prepared to work more closely with Liberia to improve the well-being of both peoples while promoting peace, development, and shared prosperity.

The event brought together President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, members of the Legislature, Acting Foreign Minister Ethel Davis, Cabinet ministers, Unity Party officials, diplomats, government representatives, members of the media, and other distinguished guests.

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Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Yin described the anniversary as a moment of pride and reflection on the CPC's journey from a small political movement of just over 50 members in 1921 to what he called the world's largest governing political party with more than 100 million members.

"Tonight, we gather here to celebrate this important milestone with a deep sense of pride and honor," Ambassador Yin said.

He traced the party's history to a period when China was experiencing what he described as national humiliation and hardship, noting that the CPC was founded with the mission of seeking "happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation."

"History and practice have fully proven that the choice of the CPC was not a matter of historical chance, but an inevitable outcome made by the Chinese people through long-term exploration and struggle," he said. "It is under the CPC's leadership that the Chinese nation brought an end to its century-long humiliation, which marked the beginning of a new epoch in China's development."

Reviewing China's development over the past 105 years, the ambassador said the CPC had guided the country through major historical transformations--from national liberation and socialist construction to economic reforms, modernization, and poverty reduction.

He highlighted what he described as one of China's greatest achievements under the party's leadership: lifting nearly 800 million rural residents out of poverty.

"China has achieved historic achievements and undergone historic transformations," he said. "China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability."

Ambassador Yin said the CPC's success has been driven by its commitment to putting citizens at the center of governance.

"The people are the creators of history and the fundamental force that determines the future and destiny of the Party and the country," he said. "The CPC comes from the people, is rooted in the people, and serves the people."

He noted that China's development policies--including poverty eradication, rural revitalization, education, healthcare, employment, and elderly care--have all been guided by a people-centered philosophy.

"It is precisely because the CPC has always upheld the people-centered approach that it has consistently enjoyed the broad support and endorsement of the Chinese people," he added.

The ambassador also emphasized the importance of internal party discipline, describing self-reform as one of the defining characteristics of the CPC.

"The courage to engage in self-reform is one of the most distinctive hallmarks of the CPC and an important reason why it is still in its prime after 105 years," he said.

He pointed to China's anti-corruption efforts and continuous institutional reforms as evidence of the party's determination to strengthen governance.

"The CPC has always adhered to the principle of full and rigorous self-governance... continuously improving itself through self-purification, self-improvement, self-renewal, and self-enhancement."

Yin further argued that China's development demonstrates the importance of pursuing a path suited to national realities rather than copying foreign models.

"Practice has fully proven that a country's development path can only achieve lasting and steady progress when it is grounded in its own history, culture, stage of development, and actual national conditions," he said.

Turning to China-Liberia relations, Ambassador Yin reaffirmed Beijing's readiness to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

"The CPC stands ready to work with all countries to pursue happiness for the people," he said.

He added that China is prepared to expand exchanges with Liberia in governance, party-building, economic development, and public administration.

"We are willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with political parties of all countries, Liberia included, on the basis of independence, complete equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, so as to improve the well-being of the people."

The ambassador also called for stronger collaboration on modernization, stressing that every nation has the right to pursue a development model that reflects its own circumstances.

"Achieving modernization is not an exclusive patent of a small handful of countries, but the common aspiration of all peoples," he said.

"We are willing to enhance exchanges with Liberia and other countries on development concepts in the spirit of equality, mutual learning, and win-win cooperation. Together, we will explore modernization paths that suit our respective national conditions, promote common development through mutual learning, and achieve shared prosperity through solidarity and cooperation."

On global affairs, Ambassador Yin said China remains committed to building what it describes as "a community with a shared future for mankind" through multilateral cooperation.

He urged greater international collaboration in promoting peace, security, sustainable development, and cultural exchanges.

"China is willing to work with Liberia and other countries to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative," he said.

He added that China seeks to "uphold true multilateralism, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, deepen friendship and cooperation, foster a more just and equitable global governance system, and jointly build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity."

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Yin reflected on China's transformation over the past century, noting that the CPC has grown from just over 50 founding members into the world's largest governing political party while leading China toward what he described as national rejuvenation.

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"Today, with more than 100 million members in a country of more than 1.4 billion people, the CPC is the largest governing party in the world and enjoys tremendous international influence," he said.

"China is a thriving nation advancing with unstoppable momentum toward rejuvenation. China enjoys markedly stronger national strength and international standing, bringing greater prosperity to its people."

He ended by proposing a toast to the continued friendship between Liberia and China.

"To President Xi Jinping and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, to the happiness and well-being of the people of China and Liberia, and to the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two countries."

Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence also addressed the gathering, congratulating the Communist Party of China on its 105th anniversary and commending the longstanding relationship between Liberia and China.

She noted that the partnership has delivered tangible benefits to Liberia over the years, particularly in infrastructure development, education, and capacity building.

"On behalf of the Liberian Senate, we are here to congratulate the CPC on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Party," she said. "This has been a long, successful journey that we have heard of, witnessed and continue to benefit from."

Karnga-Lawrence reaffirmed legislative support for continued cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that China would continue to support Liberia's development priorities.

The reception underscored the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Liberia and China and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to expanding cooperation in development, governance, infrastructure, trade, education, and people-to-people exchanges.