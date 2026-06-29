Liberia: Gender Minister Urges Integrity, Excellence in Nation Building

In a country where youth unemployment, skills shortages, and institutional capacity remain among the greatest obstacles to sustainable development, the graduation of 863 professionals from Gonet Academy on Saturday represented far more than another commencement ceremony. It reflected a growing national effort to build the human capital Liberia will require to compete in an increasingly knowledge-driven global economy.

The ceremony, held at the Harvest Intercontinental Cathedral in Congo Town, brought together government officials, development partners, educators, employers, families, and graduates from all fifteen counties. While the event celebrated academic achievement, its broader significance lay in the convergence of three national priorities: workforce development, women's empowerment, and ethical leadership.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Gbeme Horace-Kollie framed the occasion as a reminder that Liberia's development depends not only on educated citizens but also on leaders whose professional competence is matched by integrity.

"Your qualifications may open the door, but your integrity determines how long that door remains open," the minister declared.

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Her remarks resonated beyond the graduating class, speaking directly to a nation where strengthening governance, restoring public trust, and building accountable institutions remain central development challenges.

Rather than portraying graduation as an endpoint, Horace-Kollie challenged graduates to see it as the beginning of lifelong service.

"Graduation is not the destination. It is the commencement of a lifelong journey of learning, growth and service."

That message aligns closely with Liberia's Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which identifies education and human capital as critical drivers of economic transformation.

For decades, discussions surrounding education in Liberia have largely centered on access--building schools, increasing enrollment, and improving literacy. Increasingly, however, policymakers and employers are shifting attention toward employability, leadership, digital skills, communication, and professional ethics.

This transition reflects broader global labor market changes.

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, automation, digital technologies, and climate adaptation are transforming the skills employers demand. Technical knowledge alone is no longer sufficient; adaptability, innovation, ethical judgment, and continuous learning have become equally valuable.

Horace-Kollie's emphasis on integrity therefore speaks to a broader governance imperative. In both the public and private sectors, professional competence without ethical conduct can undermine institutions, discourage investment, and weaken public confidence.

Perhaps the most striking feature of Cohort 14 was the dominance of women.

According to Gonet Academy, women accounted for 59.4 percent of total enrollment while recording an impressive 95.88 percent completion rate, compared with 90.84 percent among male participants.

For the Gender Minister, those statistics symbolize changing social realities.

"As you leave Gonet Academy, know that your aspirations are valid, your voices matter and your leadership is indispensable."

She described the predominance of women as evidence that increasing numbers of Liberian women are overcoming longstanding social and economic barriers through education and professional development.

Historically, women in Liberia have faced unequal access to higher education, leadership opportunities, formal employment, and technical training. Although notable progress has been made over the past two decades through government reforms and support from development partners, women remain underrepresented in many senior management and decision-making positions.

The composition of Cohort 14 therefore reflects more than enrollment figures. It suggests growing demand among women for professional advancement and increasing willingness to invest in lifelong learning.

Analysts say such trends could produce long-term dividends for Liberia's economy.

Studies consistently show that expanding women's participation in education and the labor market improves household incomes, strengthens child welfare, increases business productivity, and contributes to national economic growth.

The graduation also underscored Gonet Academy's growing influence within Liberia's professional education landscape.

Presenting the Cohort 14 report, Chief Empowerment Officer Mohammed Kerkulah emphasized that the institution's mission extends beyond issuing certificates.

"Our mission is to transform people and communities, transform institutions and ultimately transform our nation."

That philosophy has become increasingly relevant as Liberia confronts widening gaps between traditional academic qualifications and labor market expectations.

Unlike conventional academic institutions, Gonet Academy focuses heavily on practical workplace competencies, leadership development, entrepreneurship, communication, and professional ethics.

Its programs have increasingly attracted civil servants, private-sector employees, entrepreneurs, nonprofit professionals, and young graduates seeking to strengthen their competitiveness.

Kerkulah noted that Cohort 14 enrolled 1,112 learners, making it the academy's second-largest class since its establishment.

Participants came from all fifteen counties, including learners who completed programs online from remote communities.

That nationwide participation reflects what many education experts describe as the gradual democratization of professional education in Liberia.

Rather than concentrating learning opportunities exclusively in Monrovia, digital platforms are enabling professionals across the country to upgrade their skills without relocating.

One of the ceremony's strongest indicators of institutional impact came through Gonet Academy's internal assessment.

According to Kerkulah, participants improved from an average baseline knowledge score of 45 percent to 93.1 percent upon completion--a reported 48.1 percent increase in knowledge acquisition.

"These are not just statistics. They represent confidence gained, careers strengthened and lives transformed."

While educational outcomes are often measured by graduation numbers, such learning assessments attempt to demonstrate measurable improvements in professional competence.

Whether those gains translate into improved workplace performance will ultimately depend on how graduates apply their skills within their respective institutions.

Both the minister and the academy's leadership repeatedly returned to one theme--integrity.

Horace-Kollie warned graduates that professional success ultimately depends on character.

Similarly, Kerkulah reminded graduates, "The world already has enough talented people. What it desperately needs are trustworthy people."

The emphasis reflects growing recognition that Liberia's development challenges cannot be solved solely through technical expertise.

Corruption, weak institutional accountability, and poor governance have historically constrained public service delivery, discouraged investment, and reduced confidence in state institutions.

By placing ethics alongside technical competence, both speakers argued that national transformation requires professionals who combine knowledge with accountability.

Their message also speaks to younger professionals entering increasingly competitive workplaces where reputation often determines long-term career success.

Kerkulah warned graduates that technological disruption is already reshaping employment worldwide.

"The question is no longer whether change is coming because change has already come. The question is whether we are prepared."

Artificial intelligence, automation, digital transformation, and climate change are expected to alter job markets significantly over the coming decade.

For Liberia, preparing workers for these shifts requires institutions capable of delivering continuous professional development rather than one-time academic qualifications.

Gonet Academy's philosophy of "Equip, Empower, and Elevate" reflects that approach by encouraging lifelong learning rather than viewing education as a finite process.

The institution's emphasis on entrepreneurship is equally significant.

Rather than preparing graduates solely to seek employment, the academy encourages innovation, business creation, mentorship, and community leadership.

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"The future belongs to those who build, not merely those who consume," Kerkulah said.

Among the day's most memorable moments was Kerkulah's announcement that his own father had graduated after decades as an educator.

"Education has no age limit. It is a pursuit of knowledge that never ends."

The moment reinforced one of the ceremony's central messages--that professional development should remain continuous regardless of age or career stage.

In an era where technological change rapidly renders skills obsolete, lifelong learning has become less of an option than an economic necessity.

Ultimately, the significance of Gonet Academy's fourteenth graduation extends beyond the 863 certificates awarded.

It illustrates the expanding role of professional education in supporting Liberia's development agenda by strengthening workplace competence, promoting ethical leadership, and expanding opportunities for women and young professionals.

For the Ministry of Gender, the predominance of women among graduates offers encouraging evidence that barriers to female participation in professional advancement continue to erode.

For employers, the growing emphasis on leadership, communication, innovation, and integrity responds directly to changing workforce demands.

And for Liberia itself, the ceremony underscored an increasingly accepted reality: that sustainable development depends as much on investing in people as it does on investing in roads, electricity, and other physical infrastructure.

As graduates departed the ceremony, they carried more than certificates and diplomas. They left with a challenge articulated by both the Gender Minister and the academy's leadership--that excellence, integrity, lifelong learning, and purposeful leadership must become the defining characteristics of a new generation entrusted with shaping Liberia's future.