Liberia: VP Koung Takes Development Message to Long-Neglected Zekepa

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has assured residents of Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh District that the Boakai administration has not forgotten them, pledging a series of development interventions aimed at improving the lives of citizens in one of Liberia's most remote and underserved communities.

The Vice President made the commitment during a surprise visit to Zekepa Town on June 24, 2026, following growing complaints from residents who said the district had been neglected despite overwhelmingly supporting the Unity Party during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Koung's visit, his first official trip to Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh District since assuming office, featured a town hall meeting attended by local leaders, youth, women, elders, and residents who used the opportunity to express concerns about poor infrastructure, inadequate social services, and what they described as the district's continued isolation from national development.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President thanked the people of Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh for their overwhelming support during the 2023 elections and assured them that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai remains committed to fulfilling promises made to the district.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He disclosed that President Boakai is expected to visit the district in the near future as a gesture of appreciation to residents for their confidence in the Unity Party.

The Vice President announced that the government intends to undertake several priority development projects in the district, beginning with the rehabilitation of the area's major road network to improve connectivity between communities and neighboring counties.

He also pledged improvements in healthcare and education services, alongside the construction of a modern town hall in Zekepa to provide the community with a permanent venue for civic engagement and local governance.

The commitments come after months of frustration among residents who argued that the district had received little attention since the Unity Party took office.

The dissatisfaction became more pronounced after the government recently broke ground for the construction of a vocational training institute in Tappita City, another part of Nimba County.

Some residents questioned the decision, arguing that while Tappita already hosts one of Liberia's largest referral hospitals and several public institutions, Zekepa continues to struggle with poor roads, inadequate schools, limited healthcare services, and the absence of basic public facilities such as a modern market and town hall.

Many believed the vocational school could have been located in Zekepa to stimulate development in the district and help address decades of neglect.

Although the Vice President did not directly address the controversy surrounding the vocational school project, his visit was widely viewed by residents as a response to the growing criticism and calls for greater government attention.

Zekepa occupies a unique geographical position in Liberia. Situated near the borders of Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa, and River Cess counties, the town has long been considered strategically important because of its central location.

During her presidency, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf publicly suggested that Zekepa could one day be considered as a possible future capital city because of its inland location, which could reduce the country's vulnerability to coastal erosion and other environmental challenges affecting Monrovia.

However, despite that proposal attracting national attention, no feasibility study has ever been undertaken, and residents say little has changed on the ground.

Roads leading to the district remain largely impassable during parts of the year, while the town continues to lack modern public infrastructure, including a market complex, town hall, and improved health and education facilities.

During the town hall meeting, Vice President Koung also paid tribute to the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, describing the former Nimba political leader as both a father figure and mentor whose political leadership contributed significantly to the Unity Party's victory in the county during the 2023 elections.

"The government has great respect for Senator Johnson's legacy, and we will continue to pay our condolences to his family," Koung said.

His remarks reflected the continued influence of the late senator's political legacy in Nimba County, where he remained one of Liberia's most influential political figures until his death.

The Vice President's visit also unfolded against the backdrop of shifting political dynamics in Nimba.

Last year, the removal of former Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye and the appointment of Mantenokay Tingban, a native of Zekepa, as his replacement generated considerable political discussion.

Many observers interpreted Tingban's appointment as an effort by the administration to strengthen its relationship with residents of Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh District.

More recently, Paye publicly accused Vice President Koung of orchestrating his removal from government and alleged that he had been unfairly portrayed as corrupt.

The former minister has since threatened to return to Nimba to begin what he described as early political consultations if what he called continued political persecution persists.

Political observers believe these developments, coupled with growing complaints of neglect from residents, may have contributed to the Vice President's decision to personally visit Zekepa.

Koung previously conducted a post-election "thank-you" tour across parts of Nimba County in early 2024, visiting Ganta, Sanniquellie, Yekepa, and Saclepea alongside the late Senator Prince Johnson to express appreciation to voters.

However, Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh District was not included in that tour, making Wednesday's visit particularly significant for local residents.

Accompanying the Vice President were several senior government officials, including Minister of Mines and Energy Mantenokay Tingban, Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, Representative Taa Wongbe, and other officials.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond discussing development, Koung used the occasion to deliver a political message to his supporters and government officials, urging them to remain connected to ordinary Liberians and demonstrate generosity toward their communities.

He warned that political success depends not only on campaign promises but also on maintaining close relationships with the people.

"The only people who will vote for you is when you become a giver or good to the people around you," the Vice President said.

His remarks appeared aimed at Unity Party officials and political allies as the administration looks toward the 2029 general elections.

Koung suggested that leaders who fail to support their communities risk losing public confidence, referencing concerns that perceived selfishness among some political actors contributed to the Coalition for Democratic Change's defeat in Nimba during the 2023 elections.

He cautioned that the same attitudes should not be allowed to take root within the current administration, emphasizing that public service must remain centered on the needs and welfare of ordinary citizens.

For many residents of Zekepa, the Vice President's visit represented more than a political engagement--it offered renewed hope that a district long regarded as one of Nimba County's most neglected communities could finally begin receiving the government attention and investment its citizens have sought for decades.