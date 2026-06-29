Liberia: Youth Development Agency Launches Emerging Leaders Summer School 2026

Youth Development Agency (YDA) with support from the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Youth & Sports and Orange Liberia has officially launched the Emerging Leaders Summer School (ELSS) 2026, bringing together 100 young Liberians for an intensive three-month leadership and capacity-building program.

The opening ceremony, held at the Liberian Learning Center on June 19, 2026 in Paynesville under the theme "Empowering the Next Generation of Transformational Leaders," marked the beginning of a fully funded 100 scholarship program designed to equip participants with the leadership, entrepreneurial, technological, public governance, and civic skills needed to drive Liberia's sustainable development.

Speaking during the official opening, the Executive Director of Youth Development Agency, Amb. Robert K. Gboluma Jr., appreciated the Government of Liberia and Orange Liberia for funding the needed resources to organize this year's summer school. Amb. Gboluma described the summer school as a strategic investment in Liberia's greatest asset--its youth.

He noted that the Emerging Leaders Summer School was established to prepare young people to become responsible leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and active citizens capable of addressing the country's development challenges.

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He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the unique opportunity by embracing learning, mentorship, and collaboration throughout the twelve-week program.

The program orientation was facilitated by Mr. J. Bryant McGill, Program Consultant of Youth Development Agency, who challenged participants to cultivate leadership built on integrity, service, innovation, and accountability.

He emphasized that the future of Liberia depends on a generation of young people who are prepared not only to lead but also to solve problems, inspire change, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

One of the highlights of the opening ceremony was international volunteers from Canada that will lead a session at this year's summer school.

The interns shared their experiences in international volunteerism, cultural exchange, and community development, encouraging participants to broaden their perspectives while remaining committed to serving their own communities.

Special remarks were delivered by Ms. Mabel E. O. Mayson, Communication Manager representing Orange Liberia and the Orange Digital Center, who reaffirmed the company's commitment to empowering Liberian youth through digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology.

She emphasized that Orange Liberia remains committed to creating opportunities that equip young people with the digital skills required to succeed in today's rapidly evolving economy.

Representative of the Ministry of Education, George also applauded the initiative, describing leadership education, digital literacy, and civic responsibility as essential components of Liberia's human capital development strategy.

Throughout the opening ceremony, participants engaged in orientation activities, networking sessions, self-introductions, and team-building exercises aimed at fostering collaboration, confidence, and lifelong professional relationships.

Running from June to August 2026, the Emerging Leaders Summer School offers four specialized training tracks designed to develop well-rounded future leaders.Participants will receive intensive instruction in Governance and Public Leadership, covering democratic governance, public leadership, anti-corruption and accountability, conflict resolution and peacebuilding, and human rights advocacy.

The second track, Social Entrepreneurship and Innovation, focuses on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, business model development, proposal writing, fundraising, and transforming innovative ideas into sustainable enterprises.

Recognizing the importance of technology in national development, the program also includes a Digital Literacy and Technology Skills track featuring training in artificial intelligence, digital literacy and online safety, graphic design, content creation, and personal branding.

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The fourth track, Environmental Sustainability, introduces participants to climate change awareness, waste management and recycling, green entrepreneurship, and environmental advocacy, empowering them to become champions of sustainable development within their communities.

Beyond the classroom, participants will benefit from mentorship, leadership coaching, practical assignments, networking opportunities, and interactions with experienced professionals from government, academia, civil society, and the private sector.

The Emerging Leaders Summer School 2026 is expected to conclude in August with participants receiving certificates of completion and joining an expanding network of young leaders committed to advancing good governance, entrepreneurship, innovation, environmental stewardship, and civic engagement across Liberia.

The Emerging Leaders Summer School is a flagship youth empowerment initiative of the Youth Development Agency, implemented in collaboration with Orange Liberia and strategic partners to nurture ethical, innovative, and transformational leaders who will contribute to Liberia's long-term peace, prosperity, and sustainable national development.