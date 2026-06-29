Liberia: Cari Scientist Accuses DG Karnuah of Defying Ombudsman Order, Illegal Dismissal - Management Rejects Claim

Monrovia — A longstanding dispute between a senior researcher at the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI) and the institution's management has escalated after Dr. Nykoi Jomah accused CARI's leadership of ignoring directives issued by the Office of the Ombudsman, unlawfully dismissing him from his position, and withholding five months of his salary.

Dr. Jomah, who served as Head of the Livestock and Fishery Program at CARI, alleges that years of conflict with CARI Director General Dr. Arthur Bob Karnuah paralyzed his work and ultimately led to what he describes as an illegal dismissal.

The dispute dates back to July 2024 when Dr. Jomah filed a formal complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman, accusing CARI management of failing to provide him with essential tools, including a computer, printer, and office accessories necessary to perform his duties.

Following an investigation conducted in Bong County in May 2025, the Ombudsman concluded that CARI management violated provisions of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees by failing to provide Dr. Jomah with the basic equipment required to carry out his responsibilities.

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The investigation found that Dr. Jomah had repeatedly requested the necessary tools, but that management cited budgetary constraints as the reason for not honoring those requests. Investigators noted that other researchers had access to equipment through donor-funded projects, while Dr. Jomah remained without institutional support.

The Ombudsman rejected CARI's justification, stating that financial limitations did not absolve the institution of its obligation to provide essential resources to technical personnel. The report further noted that management failed to establish alternative arrangements, such as shared equipment or centralized resource allocation.

The investigation also examined Dr. Jomah's transfer from Director of Programs for Livestock and Fishery to the position of Senior Researcher. The Ombudsman concluded that the transfer violated the Civil Service Standing Orders because there was no documented performance appraisal, disciplinary action, or performance management system to justify the demotion.

According to the report, the transfer was "procedurally flawed and legally indefensible."

The Ombudsman recommended that CARI provide Dr. Jomah with the necessary equipment within 30 to 90 days, issue a public apology for violating the Code of Conduct, and comply with the institution's directives or face sanctions.

The report also found that CARI management failed to respond promptly to communications from the Ombudsman, an action the investigation described as "willful non-compliance" and an obstruction of administrative justice.

While acknowledging that Dr. Jomah was a victim of administrative failures, the Ombudsman also held him partially responsible for failing to produce meaningful work over an extended period despite receiving government salaries and benefits. The report stated that he should have explored alternative reporting methods, including handwritten submissions.

The Ombudsman ordered Dr. Jomah to submit a summary report of his professional activities dating back to 2019 after receiving the necessary equipment and warned that failure to comply could result in further disciplinary action.

However, Dr. Jomah told FrontPage Africa that none of the Ombudsman's directives have been implemented. He further alleges that CARI management proceeded to dismiss him and has withheld five months of his salary.

'Serious Legal Reservations'

Responding to inquiries from FrontPage Africa, CARI management defended its actions and questioned the extent of the Ombudsman's authority over the institution.

In a letter signed by Director General Dr. Arthur Bob Karnuah, CARI argued that as a statutory institution with administrative autonomy, the Ombudsman lacks the authority to direct the institute's internal management decisions, operational priorities, and budgetary allocations.

CARI said it has "serious legal reservations" regarding the recommendation requiring the institute to procure a computer, printer, and other equipment for Dr. Jomah, arguing that such directives would compel expenditures without legislative appropriation or approved budget allocations.

"The recommendation is particularly troubling because it directly contradicts Section 8.3 of the Code of Conduct," the institution stated, adding that public resources can only be utilized in accordance with approved budgets and financial regulations.

The institute further maintained that it has no policy requiring individual researchers to be assigned personal computers or printers and that shared institutional facilities are available to staff members.

Dismissal Case in Court

On the issue of his dismissal, CARI categorically rejected Dr. Jomah's allegation that he was unlawfully terminated.

The institution disclosed that Dr. Jomah filed a motion for a preliminary injunction before the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Bong County on April 20, 2026, seeking reinstatement. According to CARI, the matter remains pending before the court.

Because of the ongoing litigation, CARI said it would be inappropriate to discuss the merits of the case publicly, noting that the legality of Dr. Jomah's dismissal should be determined by the courts.

The institute also accused Dr. Jomah of attempting to influence public opinion through media appearances, radio programs, and social media campaigns while legal proceedings are ongoing.

"Public sentiment is neither a substitute for due process nor a proper mechanism for resolving employment disputes," CARI stated.

However, Dr. Jomah disputed CARI's characterization of the legal proceedings, stating that he did not institute legal action against the management over his alleged unlawful dismissal.

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According to him, his primary focus is to compel CARI's management, through the intervention of the Office of the Ombudsman and the Executive Mansion, to comply with the directives issued by the Ombudsman.

Dr. Jomah argued that the Ombudsman's actions are grounded in law and derive authority from the President's performance contract framework and the Code of Conduct, which established the Office of the Ombudsman. He contended that failure to comply with the Ombudsman's directives amounts to gross insubordination toward the Office of the President.

This is not the first time Dr. Jomah has clashed with CARI's management. Between 2019 and 2020, he and the institution were involved in a protracted dispute.

According to Dr. Jomah, CARI management was ordered to pay him the equivalent of 36 months' salary. He said management subsequently paid 17 months, but the remaining balance remains outstanding.

As the dispute continues, the case has raised broader questions about accountability within public institutions, the enforceability of Ombudsman decisions, and the responsibilities of both management and public servants in resource-constrained environments.

The Office of the Ombudsman did not respond to FrontPage Africa's inquiry. However, the institution indicated in its report that it will continue monitoring compliance with its recommendations and may take additional action if government agencies fail to implement its directives.