Liberia: Cuttington University Announces First Doctoral Graduation Next Year As More Than 1,250 Students Earn Degrees At 64th Commencement

Gbarnga — Cuttington University has announced that it will graduate its first-ever doctoral class in 2027, a landmark achievement that underscores the institution's growing stature as one of Liberia's leading centers of higher education and research.

The announcement was made Saturday by the President of Cuttington University, Dr. Romelle A. Horton, during the university's 64th Commencement Convocation, where more than 1,250 students graduated from the institution's three campuses across Liberia.

The ceremony, attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, university faculty, parents, alumni, and well-wishers, celebrated graduates from undergraduate and graduate programs while highlighting the university's expanding academic vision.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Horton described the forthcoming graduation of the university's inaugural doctoral class as a historic chapter in Cuttington University's nearly century-long existence.

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"Next year, Cuttington University will proudly graduate its first doctoral class, marking a defining moment in our academic journey," Dr. Horton announced. "This achievement reflects years of planning, institutional investment, and our unwavering commitment to producing scholars whose research and expertise will contribute meaningfully to Liberia and the wider region."

She explained that introducing doctoral education demonstrates the university's determination to strengthen graduate education while positioning itself as a center for advanced research, innovation, and professional excellence.

According to Dr. Horton, the new doctoral program will provide Liberian professionals with opportunities to pursue advanced academic qualifications within the country while reducing dependence on foreign institutions for doctoral studies.

"Our vision is to make Cuttington University a destination for research, innovation, and intellectual leadership," she said. "We want our graduates not only to compete globally but also to generate practical solutions to Liberia's most pressing national challenges through research and scholarship."

The university president further disclosed that the institution is embarking on a new strategic direction that places greater emphasis on research, technology, academic innovation, and stronger partnerships with both public and private institutions.

"The future of Cuttington University is about more than awarding degrees," Dr. Horton emphasized. "Our new focus is to build a university that produces innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and transformational leaders capable of driving sustainable national development. We are investing in academic excellence because Liberia deserves institutions that shape the future."

She added that the university intends to expand graduate education, strengthen faculty development, modernize learning facilities, and enhance collaboration with international universities to improve academic standards and research opportunities.

"We are committed to creating an environment where excellence thrives," Dr. Horton noted. "Our priority going forward is to strengthen our academic programs, promote innovation across every discipline, and ensure that our graduates possess the skills required to compete successfully in an increasingly globalized world."

Dr. Horton also commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his administration for maintaining government financial support to the institution through its annual subsidy.

She described the subsidy as instrumental in sustaining the university's operations, supporting academic programs, and maintaining financial stability despite increasing operational costs facing higher education institutions.

"The Government's continued support has enabled us to remain focused on our academic mission while ensuring that quality education remains accessible to thousands of Liberian students," Dr. Horton said. "We sincerely appreciate this partnership and look forward to continued collaboration in strengthening higher education."

Saturday's graduation ceremony saw more than 1,250 students receive degrees and certificates from Cuttington University's campuses located in Suakoko, Kakata, and Monrovia. The graduates represented various academic disciplines, including education, business, agriculture, nursing, public health, theology, engineering, and other professional programs, reflecting the university's continued expansion in academic offerings.

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The large graduating class was greeted with applause from family members and supporters who filled the university grounds to celebrate the achievements of the graduates after years of academic study and perseverance.

Serving as keynote speaker, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung challenged members of the 64th graduating class to view their education as a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and national service rather than solely as a pathway to public sector employment.

The Vice President urged graduates to become creators of opportunities by establishing businesses, developing innovative ideas, and contributing to Liberia's economic transformation through entrepreneurship and private sector growth.

He encouraged the graduates to utilize the knowledge acquired during their years at Cuttington University to address societal challenges while remaining committed to integrity, professionalism, and ethical leadership in their respective careers.