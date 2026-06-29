Ghana: Anona Royal Family Blocks Move to Release Late Ahanta King's Remains

A disagreement has emerged in the Ahanta Traditional Area of the Western Region over preparations for the proposed Ahanta Heritage Month celebration, with the Anona Royal Family of the Ahanta Paramount Stool alleging that it has been sidelined in discussions concerning the event and the custody of the repatriated remains of Otumfuo Badu Bonsoe II.

The family said the reported plan to incorporate the repatriated severed head of the late Ahanta king into the celebration was being pursued without consultation with the recognised custodians of the Ahanta Paramount Stool.

According to the family, the remains, repatriated from the Netherlands in 2009, are sacred and any decision regarding their custody, release or burial must be taken by the Paramount Chief, Otumfuo Baidoo Bonsoe XVI, the Paramount Queenmother, Nana Sene Akuba IV, and the principal elders of the Anona Royal Family.

The controversy follows a letter dated June 19, 2026, in which the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, Mrs Mavis Kuukua Bissue, requested a courtesy call on the Ahanta Traditional Council to discuss preparations for the 2026 Ahanta Heritage Month celebration.

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However, the royal family alleged that prior engagements had already taken place with individuals it does not recognise as having the customary authority to represent the Ahanta Paramount Stool.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the Ahanta Paramount Stool have petitioned the Ministry of Defence to suspend a meeting scheduled for June 30, 2026, to discuss the release of the repatriated remains currently being kept at the 37 Military Hospital.

In a letter dated June 25, 2026, Dankwah and Associates, acting on behalf of the Paramount Chief, the Paramount Queenmother and the Head of the Anona Royal Family, argued that only the recognised traditional authorities have the customary and legal mandate to engage the state on matters concerning the late king's remains.

The lawyers contended that some persons invited by the Ministry of Defence lacked the authority to represent the Ahanta Paramount Stool and appealed for the meeting to be suspended until the issue of representation was resolved.

The Anona Royal Family also cited historical documents showing that following the repatriation of the remains in 2009, the Ahanta Traditional Council, in collaboration with the Western Regional House of Chiefs, established a Funeral Planning Committee to oversee the late king's burial in accordance with Ahanta customs and traditions.

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As of the time of filing this report, the Ahanta West MP, the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly and the Ministry of Defence had not publicly responded to the allegations.