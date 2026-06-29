Ghana: Court to Rule On Contempt Case Against Regional Minister July 7

The Adentan High Court 2 has fixed July 7, 2026, to deliver its ruling in contempt proceedings against the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mrs Linda Ohenewaa Akweley Ocloo, over allegations that she breached a court order restraining development on a disputed parcel of land at the Dodowa Forest in the Shai Osudoku District.

The case, presided over by Justice Osei Gyamfi, was adjourned after the neither minister nor her representatives appeared when the matter was called on Wednesday.

Counsel for the applicant, Ms Christi Pearl Adomaku, told the court that despite an earlier injunction restraining any development on the land, the respondent had allegedly failed to comply with the order.

She further alleged that the minister had publicly acknowledged being aware of the injunction but nonetheless directed that work on the site should continue.

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Counsel tendered a pen drive containing an audio recording and a newspaper publication, which she said supported the allegation that the respondent had deliberately disobeyed the court's orders.

The contempt application arises from an ongoing dispute over land earmarked for the proposed relocation of the Dodowa Market.

According to an affidavit filed by the applicant, Bernard Oduro, the court granted an interlocutory injunction on October 22, 2025, restraining any development on the land pending the determination of the substantive case.

Mr Oduro stated that the injunction was served on both the minister and the Chief Director of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

He alleged that on April 17, 2026, portions of the land were cleared and graded by persons he claimed were acting on the instructions of the Regional Minister.

The court had earlier ordered that the minister be served with the contempt application through substituted service after efforts to effect personal service proved unsuccessful.