Ghana: Labour Conference Must Inspire Real Change in Work Culture

The Annual National Labour Conference held in Ho over the weekend has once again brought to the fore a critical issue confronting the nation, the need to improve work attitudes and productivity.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the three-day conference, the Vice President, Professor Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang, urged workers and stakeholders on the labour front to adopt positive work habits to enhance productivity and national development.

She pointed to persistent negative practices such as lateness and absenteeism, describing them as inimical to growth.

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The Ghanaian Times considers the Vice President's remarks not only timely but a necessary wake-up call.

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The conference, which brought together key actors in the labour space, offered an important platform for reflection, dialogue and, more importantly, decisive action.

For far too long, poor work culture has been a major constraint on Ghana's development. Issues such as indiscipline, low commitment and lack of accountability continue to undermine efficiency across sectors.

These challenges, if left unaddressed, will weaken the country's ability to achieve its economic transformation agenda.

However, the burden of change must not rest on workers alone. Productivity is a shared responsibility.

Employers must create conducive working environments, enforce standards fairly and reward excellence.

Government, on its part, must ensure that policies aimed at improving productivity are implemented effectively and transparently.

The Vice President's call for innovation and transparency is particularly instructive.

In today's global economy, competitiveness depends largely on efficiency and creativity. Ghana cannot afford to lag behind due to outdated practices and complacency.

Equally commendable is the call to review labour laws to include the informal sector.

The Ghanaian Times strongly supports this position.

The informal sector remains the backbone of the economy, yet many of its workers lack adequate protection and representation.

Bringing them into the legal framework will not only promote fairness but also boost national productivity.

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The conference also highlighted the importance of collaboration. The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul Rashid Pelpuo, rightly noted that government alone cannot drive development, stressing the need for effective partnerships among labour organisations and other stakeholders.

This emphasis on social dialogue must be sustained beyond the conference. Constructive engagement remains the best way to address grievances, prevent industrial unrest and build consensus for national development.

While the conference has provided a platform for important discussions, the real test lies in what happens after Ho.

Too often, such gatherings end with fine speeches and resolutions that fail to translate into concrete action.

The Ghanaian Times urges all stakeholders to ensure that the outcomes of this conference lead to measurable improvements in work culture.

There must be clear strategies, timelines and accountability mechanisms to track progress.