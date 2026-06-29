Liberia: Boakai Seeks Deeper Liberia-China Ties

Congo Town, Monrovia, June 28, 2026 - President Joseph N. Boakai says Liberia sees greater opportunities to deepen cooperation with the People's Republic of China in key sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, industrialization, digital innovation, healthcare, education, mining, infrastructure, and private sector investment.

President Boakai made the remarks at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

He said Liberia's partnership with China has expanded significantly since the restoration of diplomatic relations in 2003, particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, human resource development, and capacity building.

"As Liberia advances the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, we see even greater opportunities to deepen our cooperation with China in agriculture, renewable energy, industrialization, digital innovation, healthcare, education, mining, infrastructure, and private sector investment," President Boakai said.

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He added that Liberia also looks forward to expanding trade, scholarships, cultural exchanges, and cooperation under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The President commended China for its support to Liberia during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic, and through various development initiatives, including the construction of hospitals, roads, educational facilities, and the provision of technical assistance.

Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the One-China Policy, recognizing the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing China.

"This principled position reflects our deep respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

According to the President, the Liberia-China partnership continues to grow stronger because it is founded on mutual trust, respect, shared benefits, and a common vision for development.

"As we commemorate the founding of the Communist Party of China, we commend China's extraordinary achievements and reaffirm Liberia's commitment to strengthening our strategic partnership for the benefit of both countries," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu said China's development has remained people-centered under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Reviewing the party's 105-year history, Ambassador Yin said the CPC has emphasized party building, pursued a development model tailored to China's national conditions, and remained committed to improving the well-being of its people.

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"The CPC stands ready to work with all countries and their political parties to enhance the people's well-being, explore paths toward modernization, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Ambassador Yin said.

Also speaking, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence congratulated China on the anniversary and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the One-China Policy.

Acting Foreign Minister Ethel Davis praised China's continued support to Liberia's development agenda, particularly in capacity building and agriculture.

The June 26 reception attracted more than 200 guests, including senior government officials, diplomats, political leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Chinese community in Liberia.