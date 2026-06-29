Nigeria: 'When Trump Speaks, Prepare for Action - He's the Best Politician I've Met' - Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has described United States President Donald Trump as the "best politician" he has ever known, saying the American leader keeps his promises and acts decisively on them.

Adeboye made the remarks while speaking at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group in Washington, D.C., on June 23.

The cleric said he admired Trump not because he agreed with all his policies, but because he believed the US president was a leader who followed through on his commitments.

His words, "I've never met Trump, but I've followed him, and I like him. It doesn't mean I agree with all his ways, but what I like about him is if you want the truth, he's the best politician I've ever met. During the first time, an ambassador in Nigeria then visited me in my home, and he said, 'What do you think about our new president?' 'I said, 'I like him because he's doing what he promised he will do.'

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, unlike many politicians who make conflicting statements, Trump says what he intends to do and carries it out.

"To be a good politician, you must be able to say two things from the same mouth. A little to the right and left - that's what makes you a professional politician, and then I like him because when he says he wants to do this, you better get ready because many times when he says he wants to do this, you better be ready; many times he would have done what he's going to do before he tells you."

Adeboye also recalled concerns he expressed last year following what he described as Trump's warning that Nigeria could face military action over its security challenges.

He said he publicly appealed to the Nigerian government to act swiftly, arguing that although military strikes could be precise, innocent people would inevitably suffer.

"Thank God for Trump. Last year around November he sent a message that he was coming to bomb Nigeria, and I felt that again; if I don't say something, things might not go the way they should go. There's something wonderful about bombing; the only problem is that no matter how accurate your bomb may be, some innocent people will suffer, and I think he meant to bomb us several times."

The RCCG leader said he advised the Federal Government to engage the US president diplomatically and intensify efforts to combat terrorism.

According to him, he urged the government to seek a grace period from Trump while directing the military to decisively tackle insecurity and go after those financing terrorist activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I told them to do three things. Go and meet Trump, beg him and tell him to give you 100 days' grace. Then call the military chiefs and tell them within 90 days to stop this mess or resign. Thirdly, go after the sponsors of terrorism because they are known," he said.

Adeboye disclosed that he later repeated the same advice during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, urging the President to establish contact with Trump through diplomatic channels.

He also defended Tinubu against criticism over insecurity, saying the President had played his part by issuing directives to the military.

"I don't support those accusing the President of not doing enough. When the Commander-in-Chief has given instructions to his subordinates, he has done his bit. You don't expect him to put on khaki," Adeboye said.

Drawing a comparison with Trump, he added: "When my friend Trump gives instructions to bomb anywhere, he doesn't leave the White House. He has done his bit; the rest is left to those carrying out the assignment."