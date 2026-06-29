Gambia: GRA Boss Leads Delegation to Wco 147th/148th Council Sessions

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Yankuba Darboe, led a high-level delegation to the 147th/148th Sessions of the Customs Co-operation Council of the World Customs Organization (WCO), held in Brussels, Belgium, from 25 to 27 June 2026.

The delegation comprised Mr. Essa Jallow, Deputy Commissioner General and Head of Domestic Taxes; Mr. Alhagie K. Mbye, Commissioner of Customs and Excise; Mr. Yahya Manneh, Director of Technical Services; Mr. Sarja Camara, Director of Finance and Accounting; and Mr. Kemo Sonko, Deputy Commissioner, Technical Support and Monitoring.

The WCO Council Sessions, the highest decision-making body of the World Customs Organization, brought together Heads of Customs Administrations and senior officials from member countries to review the Organization's activities, discuss emerging customs and trade issues, and adopt key policy, governance, and technical decisions aimed at strengthening customs administrations globally.

During the three-day meeting, delegates considered a wide range of issues including implementation and capacity development, customs integrity, rules of origin, customs valuation, tariff classification under the Harmonized System, enforcement, trade facilitation, technology, governance, policy matters, and the financial and administrative affairs of the Organization.

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The Council endorsed several important recommendations from its technical and governance committees, reaffirming the central role of Customs administrations in facilitating legitimate trade, safeguarding borders, enhancing revenue collection, and combating illicit trade. Particular emphasis was placed on customs modernization, digital transformation, integrity promotion, coordinated border management, and the use of technology and data analytics to improve operational efficiency.

The Council also reviewed the report of the WCO Secretary General on the implementation of the Organization's Strategic Plan for 2025/2026 and commended the Secretariat for its efforts in supporting member administrations through capacity building, technical assistance, and the development of international customs standards.

The Council Sessions provided an invaluable opportunity to engage with customs leaders from across the world, exchange experiences, and explore innovative approaches to addressing emerging customs challenges. The outcomes of the meeting will further support GRA's ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing service delivery, strengthening compliance, and promoting economic growth through efficient border management.

The participation of the GRA delegation also provided an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with the WCO Secretariat and partner customs administrations, while exploring additional avenues for technical assistance, capacity development, and knowledge sharing.

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The Gambia Revenue Authority remains committed to implementing international best practices and WCO standards to support national development objectives, facilitate trade, secure the country's borders, and improve domestic revenue mobilization.

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