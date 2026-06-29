Gambia: CJ Jallow Elected Chair of Advisory Council of Elders At African Chief Justices Forum

29 June 2026
The Point (Banjul)

The Judiciary of The Gambia is pleased to announce that His Lordship Hon. Justice Hassan B. Jallow CRG Chief Justice of The Gambia was on the 19th of June 2026 unanimously elected at the Summit meeting of the African Chief Justices Forum as the Chairman of The Advisory Council of Elders of the Forum.

The Gambia was represented at the Summit held in Nairobi (Kenya) on the 18th and 19th of June by the Hon. Chief Justice accompanied by Hon Justice Omar Cham of the High Court. It was opened by H.E. William Ruto, President ot Kanvs His Lordship the Chief Justice Jallow was also conferred an award by the Forum of Chief Justices for his contribution to Judicial excellence and Judicial cooperation in Africa.

The Hon Chief Justice will assume the Chairmanship of Advisory Council with effect from the 01st of August 2026. The Council, which comprises retired African Chief Justices, advises serving Chief Justices on all aspects of the administration of Justice.

The Nairobi Summit agenda was focussed on promoting effective practices of alternative dispute resolution, African continental cooperation for

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

commercial justice and the resolution of financial sector disputes in order to enhance commercial confidence in Africa.

The Judiciary of The Gambia welcomes these awards to the Hon Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow CRG as an honour bestowed on the Gambia, its judiciary, its legal profession and its people.

VP Jallow receives executive secretary of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat

China showcases AI-powered media innovation to women leaders from Belt and Road countries

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.