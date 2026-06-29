Gambia: CJ Jallow Elected Chair of Advisory Council of Elders At African Chief Justices Forum

The Judiciary of The Gambia is pleased to announce that His Lordship Hon. Justice Hassan B. Jallow CRG Chief Justice of The Gambia was on the 19th of June 2026 unanimously elected at the Summit meeting of the African Chief Justices Forum as the Chairman of The Advisory Council of Elders of the Forum.

The Gambia was represented at the Summit held in Nairobi (Kenya) on the 18th and 19th of June by the Hon. Chief Justice accompanied by Hon Justice Omar Cham of the High Court. It was opened by H.E. William Ruto, President ot Kanvs His Lordship the Chief Justice Jallow was also conferred an award by the Forum of Chief Justices for his contribution to Judicial excellence and Judicial cooperation in Africa.

The Hon Chief Justice will assume the Chairmanship of Advisory Council with effect from the 01st of August 2026. The Council, which comprises retired African Chief Justices, advises serving Chief Justices on all aspects of the administration of Justice.

The Nairobi Summit agenda was focussed on promoting effective practices of alternative dispute resolution, African continental cooperation for

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commercial justice and the resolution of financial sector disputes in order to enhance commercial confidence in Africa.

The Judiciary of The Gambia welcomes these awards to the Hon Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow CRG as an honour bestowed on the Gambia, its judiciary, its legal profession and its people.

VP Jallow receives executive secretary of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat

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