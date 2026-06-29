Gambia: VP Jallow Receives Executive Secretary of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat

29 June 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Mariatou Ngum & Abdou Mbye

Today at State House in Banjul, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, Mohammed B.S. Jallow, received in audience Ambassador Papa Mada Ndour, Executive Secretary of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ambassador Ndour described the audience as both a courtesy call and an opportunity to seek the Vice President's advice and guidance, given his wealth of experience as a former Deputy Executive Secretary of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat representing The Gambia.

Ambassador Ndour noted that discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between The Gambia and Senegal, the mandate and activities of the Secretariat, and the implementation of resolutions reached during the recently concluded 4th Senegalo-Gambian Presidential Council held in Dakar.

He highlighted that the Presidential Council resulted in the signing of nine additional agreements between the two countries, and that the Secretariat is actively following up on their implementation schedules. The delegation also discussed some of the operational challenges facing the Secretariat and explored ways to further enhance collaboration for the mutual benefit and development of both nations.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between The Gambia and Senegal and underscored the important role of the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat in advancing the shared aspirations of the two sister republics.

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