Liberia: Arinwa Calls for Stronger Asset Recovery Systems in Liberia

The Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for West Africa (ARINWA) concluded a working visit to Monrovia that featured a series of institutional engagements with Liberian officials focused on seizure, confiscation, and Liberia's preparations for the Third Round Mutual Evaluation.

The regional delegation's mission began with an audience with officials from the Ministry of Justice and the office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia.

Discussions covered ARINWA's mandate, advocacy for adopting a legislative framework on seizure and confiscation, institutional anchoring of a future asset management agency, and the role of asset recovery in strengthening public prosecution.

Compliance with Financial Action Task Force ( FATF) standards was also reviewed, and a Ministry of Justice focal point was designated.

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ARINWA also met with officials of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to address the economic impact of asset recovery, funding and autonomy for a future structure, Liberia's FATF compliance, and the country's contribution to financing the Network.

Prosecuting authorities, including senior magistrates, were briefed on the importance of seizing assets at the start of investigations and on international cooperation for recovering criminal assets.

A roundtable with ARINWA contact points from the Central Authority for Judicial Cooperation, criminal investigation and prosecution bodies, and the Financial Intelligence Agency focused on developing a post-mission roadmap for establishing the asset management agency.

The engagements concluded with a briefing on the mission's progress and the government's commitment to the process.