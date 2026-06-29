Liberia: Boakai Bans Export of Unprocessed Rubber

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has issued Executive Order No. 166, imposing an indefinite ban on the export of unprocessed natural rubber, effective July 1, 2026, in a major policy shift aimed at accelerating industrialization, expanding domestic manufacturing, and increasing value addition within Liberia's rubber sector.

The Executive Order, issued as part of the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, is intended to reduce Liberia's long-standing dependence on raw commodity exports and encourage local processing of rubber into finished and semi-finished products for both domestic use and international markets.

According to the Executive Order, Liberia's continued export of unprocessed natural rubber has resulted in the loss of significant economic opportunities, including industrial job creation, expanded tax revenue, and increased foreign exchange earnings.

It further notes that previous regulatory efforts to control the export of raw rubber were weakened by widespread non-compliance and exploitation of loopholes, making stronger executive intervention necessary.

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Under the new directive, the export of all forms of unprocessed natural rubber is strictly prohibited. This includes natural latex, coagulum, cup lump, tree lace, bark scrap, ground scrap, and other raw or minimally processed rubber materials.

However, the Order makes a clear distinction between raw and value-added products, allowing the continued export of processed rubber. These include latex concentrate, Technically Specified Rubber (TSR), ribbed smoked sheets, crepe rubber, and other internationally recognized processed rubber products.

The policy shift is expected to significantly reshape Liberia's rubber value chain, one of the country's most important agricultural export sectors, while encouraging investment in domestic processing facilities.

The Executive Order also introduces strict enforcement mechanisms for non-compliance. Individuals, companies, or entities found exporting unprocessed rubber in violation of the directive will face immediate seizure and forfeiture of goods, alongside heavy financial penalties.

Corporations may be fined up to US$100,000 for first offenses, while smallholder farmers face fines of up to US$50,000. Repeat offenders risk permanent revocation of export privileges and possible criminal prosecution under Liberian law.

Shipping companies, clearing agents, and logistics operators found complicit in illegal exports will also be subject to sanctions, signaling a broad enforcement approach targeting the entire supply chain.

To ensure implementation, several government institutions have been jointly mandated to enforce the ban, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), and the Rubber Development Fund. Customs officers, port authorities, and security agencies have also been instructed to inspect, detain, and confiscate any shipments of unprocessed rubber destined for export.

The Order further directs the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and relevant stakeholders, to develop supporting regulations within 30 days. These regulations are expected to improve domestic market access for rubber farmers, particularly smallholders in rural communities who often depend on informal or cross-border sales of raw rubber.

In addition to the ban, the government outlined broader industrial support measures aimed at strengthening Liberia's capacity to process rubber locally. These include tax incentives, concessional financing, infrastructure development, and targeted policies to attract investment into value-added manufacturing.

The administration says it intends to promote the production of finished rubber goods such as tires, gloves, footwear, adhesives, and other industrial and consumer products that can be manufactured locally rather than imported or produced abroad using Liberian raw materials.

Officials argue that such a shift will not only create jobs but also reduce Liberia's vulnerability to global commodity price fluctuations while strengthening the country's industrial base.

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The Executive Order takes effect on July 1, 2026, and will remain in force indefinitely unless amended or repealed by an Act of the Legislature. It will also be reviewed annually to assess its impact on industrial growth, export performance, and conditions within the rubber sector.

The decision marks one of the most significant interventions in Liberia's agricultural export policy in recent years, particularly for a sector that has historically relied heavily on raw exports with limited domestic processing capacity.

By restricting the export of unprocessed rubber while incentivizing value-added production, the Boakai administration is betting on a structural transformation of one of Liberia's key agricultural industries--shifting it from a primary commodity exporter to a more industrialized and manufacturing-driven value chain.