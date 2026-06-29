Nigeria: With Five Million Tons Annual Capacity, Hangxiao Steel Structure Deepens African Infrastructure & Affordable Housing Markets

Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600477), China's first listed company in the steel structure industry and a leading global integrated service provider for green buildings, has built a solid track record across Africa and global markets through proven technical expertise and reliable project delivery. With over 40 years of industry experience, the company has completed tens of thousands of landmark projects in more than 80 countries and regions, supporting infrastructure upgrading and sustainable urban development with mature steel structure solutions.

In Africa, Hangxiao has set benchmarks in both mega industrial infrastructure and affordable housing. In Nigeria, the company delivered the main steel structure scope for the Dangote Refinery in Lekki. As the world's largest single-train refinery with a daily crude oil processing capacity of 650,000 barrels, the project was fully commissioned in 2023, validating Hangxiao's comprehensive capability to deliver large-scale industrial projects. In Angola, the company built the country's first high-rise steel-structure residential community. A key government affordable housing initiative, the project earned the "Five-Star Residence" award from UN-Habitat for its outstanding seismic performance, energy efficiency, and construction speed.

Globally, Hangxiao's technical strength is further validated by a portfolio of world-renowned landmarks. For the Harpa Concert Hall in Iceland - ranked among the world's 15 most beautiful concert halls - Hangxiao achieved a seamless integration of steel and glass with superior craftsmanship, creating a stunning aurora-inspired façade and helping the project win the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture. The InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland, which descends 88 meters below ground level and was named one of the "World's Top 10 Architectural Wonders" by National Geographic, was delivered by Hangxiao using tens of thousands of non-standard steel components, turning this extraordinary deep-pit architectural marvel into reality.

The company's business footprint spans Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. Representative projects include the Mandai MRT Station in Singapore, the A.N.R. Robinson International Airport in Tobago, and the ECO TOWER 55 super high-rise in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - where Hangxiao overcame ultra-low-temperature welding challenges to ensure structural integrity in extreme cold climates.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A robust industrial system and international certifications underpin Hangxiao's delivery capacity. The company has pioneered an integrated "Five-in-One" green building model, offering clients full-lifecycle services from design, fabrication, and construction to operations and maintenance. With 18 major manufacturing bases across China, Hangxiao boasts an annual production capacity of 5 million tons of green prefabricated steel structures, ensuring stable supply and efficient delivery for global projects. The company holds multiple authoritative accreditations, including AISC (U.S.), EN 1090 (EU), and GOST (Russia), and upholds the principles of green, eco-friendly, and sustainable development throughout its operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Africa is a core strategic market in Hangxiao's global development layout," said a company spokesperson. "The continent is undergoing rapid industrialization and urbanization, driving growing demand for efficient, durable, and low-carbon construction solutions. Building on our successful experience in Nigeria and Angola, we will continue to deepen our local presence and collaborate with regional partners to deliver high-quality steel structure projects, supporting the long-term, high-quality development of Africa's construction industry."