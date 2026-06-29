Nigeria: Inuwa Charges New LG Chairmen to Deepen Grassroots Governance

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has charged the newly inaugurated chairmen of the state's 11 Local Government Areas and 13 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to provide transparent, people-centred leadership that will consolidate the gains of his administration and accelerate grassroots development.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Gombe on Monday, the governor congratulated the elected officials on their victory, describing it as a reflection of the confidence and trust reposed in them by the electorate.

He said the outcome of the local government elections, widely adjudged peaceful, transparent and credible, demonstrated the confidence of the people in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and validated the developmental strides recorded by his administration over the past seven years.

Governor Inuwa urged the chairmen to regard their electoral victory as a call to selfless service rather than a political reward.

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"The confidence reposed in you by your various constituencies comes with enormous responsibility. Your decisions must always reflect the collective interest of the people and not personal considerations," he said.

Describing the local government system as the bedrock of democratic governance, the governor noted that it remains the closest tier of government to the people, delivering essential services such as healthcare, education, rural infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, agriculture and community development.

He added that with growing security challenges across the country, local governments now play a strategic role in community engagement, intelligence gathering and conflict prevention.

Governor Inuwa said the creation of 13 Local Council Development Areas was one of the most significant governance reforms undertaken by his administration to bring government closer to the people, improve service delivery and ensure equitable development across communities.

According to him, the state government has already constructed modern headquarters for the new councils, harmonised personnel and completed all administrative requirements for their smooth take-off.

"The LCDA reform has moved beyond policy conception into practical reality. It is here to stay, and posterity will judge us kindly for taking this bold step in strengthening grassroots administration," he declared.

Reflecting on the condition of the councils when his administration assumed office in 2019, the governor recalled that many local governments were financially distressed, unable to pay salaries and burdened by unpaid gratuities and decaying infrastructure.

He attributed their current financial stability to prudent financial management, fiscal discipline, transparency and responsible leadership.

"Today, our local governments are financially stronger, salaries are paid promptly, inherited gratuity liabilities have been cleared, and councils now execute capital projects while providing essential services to the people," he said.

Governor Inuwa also highlighted the achievements of the Joint Projects Development Agency (JPDA), describing it as a successful partnership between the state and local governments that has delivered roads, schools, healthcare facilities, water projects and agricultural interventions across Gombe State.

He challenged the new council chairmen to address insecurity, unemployment, poor infrastructure and declining economic opportunities in their respective areas, stressing that effective local governance remains the surest path to restoring public confidence and promoting development.

"As we approach the 2027 general elections, let your performance become the strongest campaign for our party. Let the people see and experience the dividends of democracy in every ward, district and community. Good governance remains our greatest political asset," he said.

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The governor commended the Local Government Secretaries who managed the councils during the transition period, the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties, election officials, observers, the media and residents for ensuring a peaceful election.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth and women groups, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to continue supporting efforts to deepen grassroots development.

Governor Inuwa assured residents that his administration would continue strengthening local governments as vital institutions for inclusive economic growth, social stability and sustainable community development.

The newly sworn-in chairmen are expected to immediately assume office and begin implementing policies aimed at improving governance and service delivery across the state's 11 Local Government Areas and 13 Local Council Development Areas.