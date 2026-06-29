Nigeria: 76 Iswap Commanders Surrender As Military Intensifies Offensive

29 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, has announced the surrender of 76 terrorists, including key commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), following intensified air and ground offensives against terrorist enclaves in the North-East.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesman for Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, who said the terrorists abandoned their camps and surrendered to troops due to sustained military pressure backed by intelligence-led operations.

According to the statement, several senior ISWAP figures are among those who surrendered and are currently in a secure location undergoing profiling, debriefing and other procedures in line with established operational protocols.

Operation Hadin Kai said the latest surrender underscores the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their command and logistics structures, and restrict their freedom of movement.

The task force added that the surrender of the terrorists, including fighters who turned themselves in with their families, reflects the continued decline in the group's operational strength and morale.

It stated that the military's counter-terrorism strategy combines sustained combat operations, intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies to defeat terrorist groups and restore lasting peace across the North-East.

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