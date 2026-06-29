Nigeria: Troops Foil Attempted Attack On Nipss in Plateau

Security operatives have reportedly foiled an attempted intrusion into the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday when security personnel on duty reportedly detected suspicious movement around the institute.

Sources said security operatives responded promptly and secured the area, causing the individuals involved to flee into nearby bushes before gaining access to the facility.

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No casualties were recorded, and normal activities at the institute were not disrupted.

Attempts to reach the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alfred Alabo, and the spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Oteh, for official comments were unsuccessful.

Similarly, efforts to obtain comments from the management of NIPSS were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after the federal government directed an immediate review and strengthening of security measures around NIPSS and other critical national institutions following a previous security incident at the institute.

During a visit to the institution, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the directive aligns with President Bola Tinubu's commitment to enhancing security around strategic national assets and preventing future security breaches.

According to the vice president, measures under consideration include enhanced surveillance systems, strengthened perimeter security, improved access control, and increased deployment of security personnel.

Shettima also stated that those found responsible for previous incidents at the institution would be identified and brought to justice.