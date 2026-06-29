Liberia: Uhri Plans Nationwide Memorial Events for Late U.S. Lawmaker Benjamin Swan, Seeks University of Liberia to Host Monrovia Tribute

Monrovia — The Universal Human Rights International (UHRI), headed by Rev. Torli H. Krua, has announced a series of memorial activities in Liberia and the United States to honor the life and legacy of the late Hon. Benjamin Swan Sr., a retired Massachusetts State Representative, civil rights advocate, educator, veteran, and longtime friend of Liberia.

Rev. Krua, through a formal communication addressed to University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Marparyan, is requesting that the University host the Monrovia memorial observance in collaboration with its History Department as part of a broader international tribute to the late American statesman.

Benjamin Swan, who died on May 25, 2026, on African Liberation Day, served more than twenty-six years in the Massachusetts Legislature and earned recognition for his advocacy on racial justice, education, human rights, and civic engagement. His death has generated tributes from both the United States and Liberia, where he maintained strong personal and political ties.

In the letter dated June 7, 2026, Rev. Krua congratulated Dr. Marparyan on her recent induction as the 16th President of the University of Liberia and invited her, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr., and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in the memorial activities.

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The memorial program is being organized by the Free Liberia Movement, Universal Human Rights International, YOUNG-Africa Inc., Ziah Mission Baptist Church, and several Liberian and American partners.

According to the organizers, Swan developed a deep relationship with Liberia during multiple visits to the country, meeting government officials, traditional leaders, educators, clergy, and ordinary citizens. In recognition of his contributions and support to Liberia, residents of Nimba County honored him with the title of Honorary Paramount Chief Wonser.

Rev. Krua noted that Swan consistently advocated stronger ties between Liberia and the United States and believed that the histories of the two nations are closely intertwined. He frequently spoke on issues of justice, equality, reconciliation, and historical truth.

The letter also recalled Swan's 2008 call for the restoration of U.S. citizenship rights for persons born in Liberia, arguing that Liberia had historically welcomed generations of African Americans and maintained unique historical ties with the United States.

As part of the memorial observances, organizers have outlined several activities, including a funeral service in Springfield, Massachusetts, a memorial luncheon at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, and a series of events across Liberia.

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The Liberia events are scheduled to begin with a 40-day memorial celebration in Monrovia on July 4, followed by observances in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on July 6; Gbarnga, Bong County on July 10; and Ganta, Nimba County on July 12. Organizers also plan to dedicate the Benjamin Swan Memorial Library at the Ziah Mission School in Nimba County on July 16.

In addition to requesting the University of Liberia to host the Monrovia memorial, Rev. Krua appealed to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish a Special Memorial Delegation Visa Waiver Program for members of the Swan family, clergy, elected officials, civil rights leaders, educators, and invited guests traveling from the United States to attend the events.

The proposal calls for temporary visa waivers, expedited entry procedures, or gratis visas for visiting delegates as a gesture of goodwill and recognition of Swan's contributions to Liberia and Liberia-U.S. relations.

Organizers believe the memorial activities will not only celebrate Swan's life and legacy but also advance his vision of reconciliation, friendship, and stronger diplomatic and cultural ties between Liberia and the United States.

"United We Stand. Divided We Fall. Righteousness Exalts a Nation," Rev. Krua said in concluding his appeal to Liberian authorities.