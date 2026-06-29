Liberia: LTA Licensing and Regulatory Department Ends Three-Day Strategic Retreat in Margibi

29 June 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Yawah Y. Jaivey

Kakata — The Licensing and Regulatory Department (LRD) of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has concluded a three-day intensive workshop in Kakata City, Margibi County, aimed at reviewing and evaluating its role in implementing the Authority's five-year strategic plan.

The workshop brought together members of the Licensing and Regulatory Department to assess the department's current performance, identify priorities, and develop a roadmap that aligns with the LTA's broader strategic objectives.

Speaking at the opening of the retreat, the LTA Commissioner for Licensing and Regulatory, Ben Fofana, described the gathering as the beginning of an important journey toward strengthening the department's effectiveness.

"This retreat is not simply a meeting; it is a call to action," Commissioner Fofana said.

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He explained that participants were tasked with evaluating the department's current position within the LTA's five-year strategy, determining where it aspires to be and agreeing on practical steps to achieve its goals.

"Our objective is to create a shared roadmap that aligns our efforts with the LTA's five-year strategy and positions the Licensing and Regulatory Department to deliver measurable results," he said.

Commissioner Fofana emphasized that achieving the department's strategic goals over the next five years will require unity of purpose, dedication, and strong collaboration among staff.

He noted that the success of the department would depend not on individual accomplishments but on collective commitment and teamwork.

He encouraged participants to actively engage in the implementation of the strategic plan and approach their responsibilities with a sense of ownership and accountability.

"Together, we can build a Licensing and Regulatory Department that is efficient, productive, and fully prepared to support the strategic ambitions of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority," Commissioner Fofana added.

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