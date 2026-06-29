Liberia: YMCA Liberia Marks Day of the African Child, Call for Better Wash Services

Kakata — The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) of Liberia has called for increased investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, warning that inadequate access to clean water and proper sanitation continues to threaten the health, education, and future of thousands of Liberian children.

The appeal was made during the organization's commemoration of the 2026 Day of the African Child in Kakata through its Civil Peace Service (CPS) Project. The event was held under the African Union's theme, "Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child in Africa."

Bringing together students, youth leaders, community representatives, and development partners at the Kakata YMCA, the program focused on raising awareness about the importance of WASH and encouraging collective action to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in schools and communities.

Speaking on behalf of the YMCA Liberia National General Secretary, Communications Officer Vonyee Newton Kolison described access to clean water, safe sanitation facilities, and proper hygiene as fundamental rights for every child.

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"Access to clean water, safe sanitation facilities and proper hygiene is essential for children's health, education, dignity and overall development," she said in a statement delivered during the program.

Kolison said investing in WASH is also an investment in Liberia's future because healthy children are better positioned to learn, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

She urged children to become ambassadors for good hygiene and environmental stewardship while calling on government institutions, schools, civil society organizations, development partners and local communities to work together to ensure that every child has access to basic WASH services.

Delivering the keynote address, Jeremiah Villizu, Regional Coordinator of the Federation of Liberia Youth (FLY), said many communities across Liberia continue to struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities.

He warned that poor WASH services expose children to preventable diseases and contribute to absenteeism and poor academic performance, particularly among girls.

Villizu encouraged participants to take the messages from the event back to their schools, homes and communities and become advocates for improved hygiene practices.

Representing the Margibi Children Representative Forum, Jefferson Weah Jr. praised YMCA Liberia and its partners for creating a platform that amplifies children's voices.

He said children must be meaningfully involved in decisions affecting their welfare, noting that their participation is key to sustainable development and effective policymaking.

Providing an overview of the Civil Peace Service Project, Morris Kamara Sr., CPS Project Coordinator at YMCA Liberia, said the initiative seeks to empower young people to engage peacefully in civic processes and become agents of positive change.

Kamara explained that the project supports the first goal of the CPS Mano River Union Cross-Country Strategy by enabling young people to express their interests through nonviolent means. He said the initiative complements YMCA Liberia's Subject to Citizen (S2C) Youth Development Programme by equipping young people with the knowledge and confidence to promote peace, gender equality, good governance and social cohesion.

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"The Day of the African Child is not only a time for reflection but also a call to action," Kamara said. "As we advocate for universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene, we are equally promoting dignity, equality, peace and sustainable development within our communities."

The celebration concluded with participants pledging to serve as advocates for good hygiene practices and environmental responsibility while urging policymakers and development partners to prioritize investments in WASH infrastructure to improve the well-being of children across Liberia.

Observed annually on June 16, the Day of the African Child honors the thousands of South African schoolchildren who participated in the 1976 Soweto Uprising, protesting against unequal education under apartheid. The annual observance also serves as a reminder of the progress made in advancing children's rights across Africa and the challenges that remain.