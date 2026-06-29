Liberia: President Boakai Hails China's Development Under CPC, Calls for Expanded Liberia-China Cooperation

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has praised China's remarkable transformation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), describing the country's development achievements as an inspiration to developing nations, including Liberia.

President Boakai made the remarks on Friday, June 26 during a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Liberia to commemorate the 105th Anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The event brought together more than 200 guests, including Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ethel Davis, Unity Party National Chairman Rev. J. Luther Tarpeh, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials and members of the Chinese Community residing in Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberian government, President Boakai congratulated the Communist Party of China on its 105th Anniversary and commended the party's historic achievements.

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"Under the leadership of the CPC, the country has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, made significant advances in science, technology and infrastructure, and substantially improved the living standards of its citizens," President Boakai stated.

The Liberian leader reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the one-China principle and pledged continued support for advancing the strategic partnership between Liberia and China.

He noted that the CPC has guided China through a historic transformation from a nation facing enormous challenges into one of the world's leading economies and a major contributor to global development.

According to President Boakai, China's development achievements have become a source of inspiration for many developing countries, including Liberia.

He expressed confidence that relations between Liberia and China would continue to deepen through mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, resulting in expanded practical collaboration between the two countries.

President Boakai also acknowledged China's longstanding support to Liberia, including assistance during the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as investments in road infrastructure, healthcare, education and human resource development.

"Liberia now seeks to deepen cooperation in sectors capable of driving growth," President Boakai intimated.

"Liberia seeks to deepen cooperation in specific sectors including renewable energy, digital innovation, mining, and private sector investment to support its national development goals," he added.

The President further called for expanded trade, additional scholarship opportunities, stronger cultural exchanges, and enhanced collaboration through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

President Boakai also commended China's "extraordinary achievement," extended congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and expressed confidence that bilateral relations between Liberia and China would continue to flourish.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Liberia to improve the well-being of its people, pursue modernization and build a shared future.

The ambassador reflected on what he described as the Communist Party of China's remarkable journey and achievements over the past 105 years.

According to Ambassador Chengwu, the CPC remains committed to working with countries around the world to improve people's lives, advance modernization and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

"We are also willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with political parties of all countries, Liberia included, on the basis of independence, complete equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, so as to improve the well-being of the people," Ambassador Chengwu said.

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The ambassador emphasized that modernization should not be the privilege of only a few nations but should be a shared aspiration for all countries.

"We are willing to enhance exchanges with Liberia and other countries on development concepts in the spirit of equality, mutual learning, and win-win cooperation," Ambassador Chengwu pledged.

"Together, we will explore modernization paths that suit our respective national conditions, promote common development through mutual learning, and achieve shared prosperity through solidarity and cooperation," he added.

The reception ended in a warm and friendly atmosphere as guests celebrated the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China while reaffirming the enduring partnership between Liberia and China.